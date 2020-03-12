Cavs Not Showing Symptoms Of Coronavirus, Not Told To Quarantine

The Cavaliers have not experienced any symptoms related to the novel coronavirus and were not instructed to quarantine, the team said in a joint statement with Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday.

The statement went on to say the Cavs won't be tested unless their players or staff start experiencing symptoms.

This refutes an ESPN report Wednesday that said the Cavs were one of five teams that were told to quarantine after playing the Utah Jazz in recent weeks.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert and point guard Donovan Mitchell were both diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past two days. The Cavs played the Jazz on March 2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. There is no evidence to suggest the virus was spread during that game.

"There have been many reports and much speculation regarding quarantining and precautionary measures currently being taken by our team and our organization," the Cavs/Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse statement read. "To be clear, none of our players have experienced COVID-19 symptoms thus far. Should any of our players or basketball staff experience symptoms, they will be tested and undergo self-quarantine.

"Under the advisement of our medical experts, with league support, we are not currently under a mandatory quarantine. All employees are being advised on how to seek medical attention should they feel ill and experience symptoms, which can include being tested and self-quarantined."

The NBA suspended the season after learning of Gobert's positive test result Wednesday evening.

“We are closely engaged with the league office, and our medical partners and experts as this unprecedented situation continues to evolve," the statement began. "We support the extraordinary measures being taken by the NBA. The health and safety of everyone that is part of the NBA community, including our fans, is always at the forefront and the highest priority.

"Following the direction from the NBA and our medical experts, we will continue to be closely connected to multiple health and safety experts and advisors as we navigate through this challenging and unique landscape."

While the Cavs do not need to be under quarantine at the moment, they are like the other 29 teams in one regard -- as everyone is waiting for the league to determine next steps.

That decision may take a while, as the league is clearly focused on taking extra precautions. For now, though, all is well with the Cavs.

"We just have to do whatever is the most safe thing to take care of all of our fans and each other," Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters in Chicago earlier this week.