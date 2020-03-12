Cavaliers Among NBA Teams Instructed To Self-Quarantine

Nearly everyone who has come in contact with the Cavaliers team members and their families will need to be quarantined after a member of the Utah Jazz was diagnosed with the coronavirus, a league source told SI.com.

The Cavs hosted the Utah Jazz on March 2.

According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, the Cavs are one of five Jazz opponents that have been told to self-quarantine. The others are the Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that All-Star center Rudy Gobert was the Jazz player who contracted the virus.

Along with the Cavs players and coaches, anyone who has come in contact with them is expected to be quarantined -- including team members' spouses, children, nannies and schools in which their children attend. The same thing will need to be done with opponents the Cavs have faced after playing the Jazz.

The NBA suspended play Wednesday night, and while the league is hopeful of resuming the season, ESPN reported there will be at least a two-week pause. So if play does resume, it will be with a shortened schedule.

"They are going to want to find a way to play games again this season, have a postseason and get games back on television," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said. "But right now, this is a league that is paralyzed."

Most NBA players who need to be quarantined are hopeful of having it done as soon as Thursday.

The Cavs (19-46) are expected to continue to hold practices. But some teams are planning to close their facilities and give the players some time away, Wojnarowski reported.

"We just have to do whatever is the most safe thing to take care of all of our fans and each other," Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters following Tuesday's loss at Chicago.