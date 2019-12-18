Dribbles: At Some Point, Cavs Will Need to Win a Game or Three

Random dribbles on the Cavaliers as we await the upcoming three-game homestand.

1. It can be tough to watch the Cavs. It can be tough to write about them. And my guess is they don't always make for a riveting read.

2. Since starting 4-5, the Cavs have gone 2-16. Think about that. That is their record with Kevin Love (though he's missed a couple games in there). Imagine what will happen when/if they trade him.

3. The Cavs scratched and clawed early. They made things entertaining through the first nine games. They received praise nationally for their grit. Some of it still exists. But some of it doesn't. I wonder what happened? It's the same coach in John Beilein and the same roster.

4. One theory is that other teams started taking them more seriously. Another is that teams started to scout them more thoroughly. The Cavs developed a reputation as an outfit that always played hard. Opponents finally respected it and became more aggressive.

5. Along with that, young teams tend to wear down easily. At first, they play on raw emotion. Sometimes, they succeed. Then the reality hits -- we'll be doing this until the middle of April. That can impact a young player mentally. It can turn "grit" into just trying to survive. It can make getting back on defense seem like a major chore.

6. Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman, Kevin Porter Jr., and Darius Garland are all playing major roles this season. Once Dylan Windler gets healthy, he will likely be in there too. That's three rookies, one second-year player and a third-year man who barely played his first season (Osman).

7. On top of that, Love has been up-and-down. Tristan Thompson has been as relentless as always, but he is a garbage man. His best moments are when he's cleaning up other people's mess.

8. I've written all season the Cavs need a really good game from Love, a really good game from Thompson, and a really good game from at least one other veteran (Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr.) to have a shot. They're sometimes getting two, but almost never three on the same night.

9. I know, I know. This season isn't about winning. And that's OK. But it's also about "building a culture." You don't want to get to the point where losing is just accepted.

10. I don't think the Cavs are there, or anywhere close. Another a year or two of this, though, and suddenly you become the Sacramento Kings. You end up playing the lottery every year and getting ... nowhere.

11. Some fans will accept all the losing right now. They understand that you have to rebuild and accumulate assets. Most fans aren't that patient. As one opposing GM told me a few years back, "The next best thing to winning a championship is giving your fans a regular-season full of hope and fun." That seems to be the philosophy of most people who root for (and spend money on) a team.

12. Only one organization wins a title. Only about five or six are in true contention. A handful of others are in the middle, playing hard, focused on winning, making the most of their draft picks. Everyone else is keeping their fingers crossed and hoping their plan works. They don't know it will. They just hope.

13. Milwaukee was one of the teams in the middle. The Bucks landed Giannis Antetokounmpo with the No. 15 overall pick. Toronto was another and landed Pascal Siakam at No. 27. Siakam is the reason the Raptors continue to shine despite losing Kawhi Leonard in free agency.

14. My point: Tanking is a wise strategy. But it shouldn't be the only strategy. I think too many franchises use it as a cop-out for bad management. I do not think the Cavs are guilty of that yet. Plenty of others undoubtedly are.

15. I also think teams are too quick to embrace tanking. You play sports to win, and as soon as possible. Nobody wants to wait until they're 85 years old for their favorite squad to have a chance.

16. So the Cavs can't just play the lottery. They have to make trades to acquire the right type of people -- the type of people who want to win, who play smart and who fit into what they are trying to build. Along with that, at some point, GM Koby Altman will have to strike gold later in the draft.

17. Anyway, back to Love. I know that's probably why you're here. As I wrote Monday, it doesn't seem like there have been any conversations. People ask me all the time, "Do you think Love will get traded before the deadline (Feb. 6)?" My answer is always yes.

18. I also know it won't be easy. Opposing teams are concerned with Love's age (31), injury history and the $90 million left on his contract. The Cavs once made it clear their doors would need to be blown off to trade Love. No one is blowing off their doors. So what will they do? My guess is, eventually, they will trade Love anyway.

19. As for the schedule, the next three games are quite winnable. None of the opponents are expected to make the playoffs (Charlotte, Memphis, Atlanta). All three come to Cleveland. These are the types of games you want to win at home. It would lead to some much-needed positive vibes -- and a sense that, hey, we really are moving in the right direction.