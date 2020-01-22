Cavs Owner Gilbert Stopping by Work; Public Appearance May Soon Follow

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has been making the occasional pop-in at the Quicken Loans offices and could be doing more than that soon.

Namely, Gilbert may be nearing his first public appearance since suffering a stroke in May.

"He's getting in the office more and we're talking to Dan on a regular basis now," Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner told a small crowd at the Detroit Golf Club last week.

Gilbert turned 58 years old on Jan. 17 and has been rehabbing at his home in Franklin, Mich. Along with being majority owner of the Cavs, he is the founder and chairman of both Quicken Loans and Rock Ventures.

"You just see him engaging more and more, often with the business, but also the work we're doing in the city of Detroit," Farner said. "...It's great to see him more engaged each and every day. I know that will continue."

Gilbert spent much of the summer recovering at the Chicago Rehabilitation Institute. He progressed well enough to return to Michigan in August.

"With stroke recovery, it's a marathon, it's not a sprint," Gilbert's wife, Jennifer Gilbert, told the Detroit News. "But every day he's working hard and every day we're seeing improvements. He's encouraged."

Gilbert has not played an active role with the Cavaliers since suffering the stroke, a source told SI.com. He has instead entrusted the franchise to Cavs CEO Len Komoroski and GM Koby Altman. Komoroski is also CEO of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Gilbert is scheduled to be honored by Crain's Detroit Business on Feb. 21 as the publication's inaugural Newsmaker Hall of Famer. Farner indicated he is optimistic Gilbert's next public appearance could come on or even before that date.

"I imagine sometime fairly soon," Farner said. "I saw an article about some newsmaker activities that are occurring, and I'm hopeful Dan will be out to talk about that here soon."

Gilbert has owned the Cavs since March 2005. They have made five appearances in the NBA Finals since then, winning the franchise's lone championship in 2016.

The Cavs (12-31) host the Washington Wizards on Thursday.