Dribbles: For a Night, Cavs Put on Show Pleasing to Fans, Themselves

CLEVELAND -- Random dribbles from the Cavaliers' 114-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

1. Don't look now, but this team may have started to understand how to win. Lately, when the Cavs have been down, it hasn't always meant they're out.

2. This is supposed to be the "soft" portion of the schedule -- with three straight home games against opponents that aren't expected to make the playoffs. The Cavs (8-21) won the first two.

3. That may not sound like much, but with these Cavs, you just never know. They can be so much much fun, so interesting, so agonizing, so energized and so unpredictable. Often all in the same quarter.

4. As coach John Beilein said from his podium in the press room, "There was a point in the fourth quarter where I didn't think we'd be sitting here with a W."

5. But for the second time in two games, a W it was. And for a team with plenty of young guys in the rotation, every victory can feel more like five.

6. This was also a night when the announced sellout crowd of 19,432 got as loud as anything you heard during the LeBron James era. That can happen when you overcome a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter, as the Cavs did.

7. Cavs power forward Kevin Love: "During the timeouts, we told each other to just keep playing hard, to get the crowd into it. It was a great win."

8. Mostly, it was a win that displayed that the big picture may not be so bad, after all. The Cavs' Darius Garland (14 points) played at least as well as hyped Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant (eight, but also 11 assists).

9. Garland said he has no rivalry with Morant, that "every night is a challenge." When you're 19 years old, that is true. But Morant was drafted second overall, Garland fifth. You just know Garland wanted to have a nice individual showing -- and that he did.

10. Beilein on Garland defending Morant: "I thought it was time for him to go out and play that guy, and see what he could do." Again, it ended up being one of Garland's most admirable showings of the year.



11. Love also put together one of his better games with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Furthermore, he buried two huge 3-pointers in the final 2:50. The second came at the 1:03 mark and gave the Cavs a 109-107 lead. Thirty seconds later, he corralled a big defensive rebound in traffic.

12. It will be interesting to see what happens with Love. We all have heard the trade rumors. He undoubtedly could help a contender. Same with Tristan Thompson, whose contract expires after the season. But there are worse ideas than maybe keeping both in Cleveland.

13. Love also made the rounds on the Internet after trying to draw a charge on Morant early in the game. Instead, Morant jumped right over him (while putting his hand on Love's shoulder to rise even higher). It looked like a gimmick straight out of the Slam Dunk contest. But Morant missed the dunk. Afterward, Love got up off the floor and helped Morant to his feet.

14. Love on the play: "I really didn't think he could take off from there. He legit jumped over me. Boy, I was so glad he missed that dunk. He's really special."

15. As usual, it took a very good game from Love and good one from Thompson (10 points, 15 boards) for the Cavs to win. But no one on the floor was as brilliant as Jordan Clarkson, the reserve guard who Beilein occasionally calls "The Wolf."

16. Clarkson was on fire, scoring a season-high 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting. That included 6-of-8 on threes. His 20 points in the first 24 minutes tied a career high for a first half.

17. More Love: "JC was awesome. ... A lot of guys stepped up and made some big plays."

18. That is true, as Cedi Osman finished with an underrated 13 points, Matthew Dellavedova passed for eight assists, and John Henson swatted seven shots. Henson finished with three points and Delly had none. But both found ways to impact the game in a positive way. Same with Larry Nance Jr., who made numerous hustle plays.

19. If the Cavs (8-21) don't like Beilein's approach, you sure can't tell. It seems they have been especially determined since the report that some players were less-than-thrilled with the longtime college coach.

20. As a matter of fact, the Cavs have been playing like a team that really enjoys playing for Beilein. The talent and experience isn't always there. But there's little doubting the energy and organization.

21. Second-year forward Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies (10-19) with 24 points. Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 14 rebounds.

22. One reader tweeted at me, "The Cavs are only 4.5 games out of the final playoff spot." Hey, nothing wrong with dreaming the dream.

24. Next up: The Cavaliers complete a three-game homestand vs. Atlanta on Monday. Both Memphis and Atlanta are like the Cavs -- rebuilding teams with high hopes for the future.