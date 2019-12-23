Cavaliers Maven
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Hawks Coach Pierce Offers High Praise for Cavs' Young Backcourt

Sam Amico

CLEVELAND -- Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce looks at the Cavaliers and likes what he sees.

"I love their energy," Pierce said. "Let's start there. I think a lot of times, when you build through the draft, there is a lot of strategy involved.

"You look at Collin Sexton, who was drafted here last year. And Darius Garland, who missed a ton of time (as a freshman last season) at Vanderbilt. It can be tough. You want to put basketball players on the court, players who complement each other. But I think they have two nice young ones in Sexton and Garland who do that. I love their energy when they're out there."

Pierce knows the Cavaliers organization well. He served as the team's coordinator of player development from 2007-10.

He is now in his second season coaching the Hawks after several years as the top assistant to Philadelphia's Brett Brown.

As someone who is coaching a younger team himself, Pierce can appreciate today's Cavs and how they are trying to develop the likes of Sexton and Garland.

"A lot of times you see players, agents, teams, whatever the case may be, create struggles with trying to make young guys exist," Pierce said. "But look at Toronto. I remember last June, in the fourth quarter of a Finals game, they had Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry on the floor together."

In that game, VanVleet stood out for the Raptors.

"He was the guy, and not by design," Pierce said. "It was just a matter of putting your best players on the floor and seeing who steps up. So when I look at the Cavs, I see young talent and you see them competing on a nightly basis."

Pierce has a few of his own good, young ones in second-year guards Trey Young and Kevin Huerter, and rookies De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish. In that sense, Pierce and Cavs coach John Beilein have a lot in common.

Both are charged with turning inexperienced squads into veteran winners. Maybe not now, but someday soon.

"Guys are just trying to find their way," Pierce said. "Then you try to figure things out as you move forward."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavaliers Trading Clarkson to Jazz for Exum, Picks

Sam Amico

Cavs reportedly received former lottery pick and two second-rounders.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

Collin Sexton and the Cavaliers square off with Trae Young and the Hawks for the first time this season.

Cavaliers' Nance Jr. questionable for Hawks

Sam Amico

Power forward experiencing some soreness in left knee.

Dribbles: For a Night, Cavs Put on Show Pleasing to Fans, Themselves

Sam Amico

Jordan Clarkson, Kevin Love play critical roles as Cavaliers rally past Grizzlies for second straight win.

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers square off with No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant and the Grizzlies for the first time this season.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers begin a three-game homestand against the fairly surprising Hornets.

Cavaliers' 2016 Championship Remembered in New Podcast

Sam Amico

Bill Simmons of The Ringer and Brian Windhorst of ESPN relive the Cavs' run to the championship.

Former Cavaliers Coach Blatt Hired by Knicks as Consultant

Sam Amico

David Blatt led Cavaliers to Finals in his first year as NBA coach, was fired next season.

Dribbles: Cavs Win Nearly Vanishes, But They Accept It Nonetheless

Sam Amico

On a night when the Cavaliers blew a big lead, they finally got a little good luck to survive.

Dribbles: At Some Point, Cavs Will Need to Win a Game or Three

Sam Amico

Tanking is OK, as long as it's not the Cavaliers' only plan. And about those Kevin Love trade rumors.