Cavaliers vs. Hawks: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers host Trae Young and the Atlanta for the first time this season on Monday. Here are some quick notes:

TIPOFF: 7 p.m.

ARENA: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV/RADIO: FOX Sports Ohio; WTAM 1100-AM, Cavs Radio Network.

RECORDS: Cavaliers 8-21; Hawks 6-24.

PROBABLE STARTERS: Cavs - Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland, Collin Sexton. Hawks - Bruno Fernando, John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter, Trae Young.

NOTES: Don't look now, but the Cavaliers have won two straight. And now they get to face one of the few teams in the league with a worse record. ... Trae Young erupted for 47 his last time out, a loss to Brooklyn over the weekend. He is averaging 30.1 points in December. ... Hawks forward John Collins is due to return from a 25-game suspension for violation of the league's anti-doping policy. ... Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce has indicated Collins will slide right back into the starting lineup. ... Back to Young. He was the third overall pick in 2018. Collin Sexton was eighth. ... But it may be Darius Garland who does the defending of Young. Garland, after all, did a fairly decent job on Memphis rookie standout Ja Morant last game. ... The Hawks' De'Andre Hunter won an NCAA title with Virginia last season and is off to a decent start as a pro. ... Fellow Hawks rookie Cam Reddish played at Duke and has been coming off the bench. He should get plenty of time vs. Cavs rookie reserve Kevin Porter Jr.

KEY INJURIES: Cavs - Larry Nance Jr. (knee) questionable. Hawks - Evan Turner (hamstring) questionable.

ODDS: Cavaliers are 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is 228.5 points.

PREDICTION: Coach John Beilein again seems to have the Cavs' attention and they are playing well against a softer schedule -- finally. So for the first time this season, make it three straight wins. Pick: Cavs 117, Hawks 107. My record is 23-6 this year.

