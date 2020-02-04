AllCavs
Hawks Among Those Said To Have Interest In Cavs Center Thompson

Sam Amico

The Atlanta Hawks are among the teams with an interest in Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Thompson, 28, has reportedly been made available ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. Several opposing executives told SI.com that the Cavs have been active in Thompson talks.

Thompson sat out the Cavs' loss to New York on Monday with what the team called a sore quad. 

The Hawks reportedly have been seeking a big man, as they are concerned with potentially losing young power forward/center John Collins, per O'Connor. That has led to interest in Thompson and Houston Rockets center Clint Capela.

"If the Hawks land Capela, it means they probably will have found a new home for John Collins," O'Connor wrote. "Though Collins has had success as a pick-and-roll partner with point guard Trae Young, he’s expected to demand well over $20 million annually, either in an extension this summer or if he hits restricted free agency next summer. Atlanta doesn’t want to invest that type of money in Collins, considering his defensive limitations."

Thompson is averaging 12.0 points and 10.4 rebounds. His contract expires at the end of the season. A team that trades for him would retain his Bird rights, and theoretically, make it easier to re-sign him.

The Cavs and Hawks are tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference (13-38). Both are said to be exploring multiple trade possibilities. The Hawks are not believed to be looking to trade Collins, but rather add a veteran big man to protect themselves and avoid the need to overpay him.

The Washington Wizards have reportedly already expressed interest in Thompson, drafted fourth overall by the Cavs in 2011.

