Dribbles: Cavaliers Can Learn A Lot From Stability Of Heat

Random dribbles following the Cavaliers' 124-105 road loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday.

1. Reality often bites, and for the Cavaliers, the reality is they just aren't very good right now. Those are the facts and you could hire Red Auerbach or Phil Jackson to coach them -- and it wouldn't matter.

2. It's hard to analyze a game like this because so much was already working against the Cavs. It was the second night of a back-to-back on the road. They were without Kevin Love (sore Achilles). They were facing a true East contender in the Heat. And the Cavs rarely even won in Miami when they had LeBron James.

3. The Heat are one of the league's most stable franchises, with a strong leader in team president Pat Riley and respected coach in Erik Spoelstra. Riley has refused to tank away seasons -- instead opting to put the best possible product on the floor year after year.

4. At worst, the Heat are usually just a piece or two away. They got that piece before the season in forward/guard Jimmy Butler. He is surrounded by a roster full of players with winning mindsets.

5. You build winning mindsets by making sure your coaches and players know that losing is not OK. Not now, not ever. It is forever made clear that this is not a franchise that intends to play the draft lottery.

6. You never hear Riley or Spoesltra utter the words "progress" or "process" or "growth." Victories are determined solely by notches in the win column. Period, end of discussion. In this world of "finishing in the middle of the pack is the worst place to finish," the Heat are content to go 41-41 if that's the best they can do.

7. This isn't intended to say the Heat way is the only way. But it's more than just the weather and beaches that appeal to potential free agents. Players admire the clear plan, rigid structure and strong culture.

8. The Cavs only hope to have those things someday.

9. Spoelstra has been the Heat's coach since 2008-09. The Cavs have had SEVEN coaches since 2010 -- including four in the last two seasons.

10. For the Cavs, some of that is just dumb luck. David Blatt wasn't hired to coach a team with LeBron. But to the surprise of many, LeBron left Miami for Cleveland in 2014.

11. Nor did anyone suspect that John Beilein would be such a poor fit. He had been successful, and fairly quickly, in nearly every other stop during four decades of coaching college teams.

12. That said, part of the Cavs coaching carousal has to be placed on ownership and chaos in the front office. Part of it is undoubtedly their willingness to lose, and lose a lot, when James isn't on the team. Tanking is a long, difficult road that generally leads to frustration, finger pointing and constant change.

13. Now, no one thinks that the Cavs aren't trying. GM Koby Altman is a winner who was part of David Griffin's front office during the 2016 championship season. If Altman senses anyone on the roster is contributing to a losing culture, you can be sure that player won't be in Cleveland for very long.

14. But when I watch the Heat, I see an organization that has stayed consistent in its approach. It's an old-school way of thinking and it goes something like this -- "Just win, baby."

15. Again, Miami's path is not the only path. Philadelphia tanked for years and is up there with the best in the East, too. But too often, tanking is looked at as the only way. I'm not saying that's the Cavs plan. I am saying I'm not really sure what the plan is and I'm not real sure they know, either.

16. I'm not sure if Love or Andre Drummond will be on the team next season. I'm really not sure about Tristan Thompson. I'm not sure Drummond is a fit. And the jury is still very much out on the young, small backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

17. What I do know is the Cavs should start by making sure J.B. Bickerstaff remains the coach. The big-name, splashy hires have proven to be foolhardy.

18. If anything, the Cavs should have learned by now that nobody shows up to watch the coach. They should also know that all the players want is someone who understands the NBA -- someone with a firm grasp of how to manage the personalities and egos of professional athletes.

19. As for the game, it's barely worth mentioning. The Cavs (15-41) put up a fight in the first quarter, but ended up down by 30 at halftime. In the process, they gave up a whopping 82 points in the first two quarters. Beilein, Bickerstaff, Tyronn Lue or Larry Drew. Regardless of coach, the defense remains a disaster.

20. Cedi Osman led the Cavs with perhaps the most hollow 19-point, seven-rebound and seven-assist performance these eyes have ever seen. Sexton finished 17 points and nine assists. Sexton's assist total and Thompson's 16 points and endless effort were about the only bright spots.

21. The Heat (36-20) were paced by Kendrick Nunn's 24 points. No one knew about Nunn before this season, and the Cavs need to find players like him -- young, hungry and looking for a shot to put his stamp on a team.

22. By the way, Butler didn't even play. He was out for personal reasons. And the Heat still made this look like a scrimmage against a Division III school.

23. Next up: You guessed it. The Cavs get the Heat again, Monday at home. More than anything, it will be another opportunity to study an organization that gets it right.