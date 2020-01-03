Dribbles: Cavaliers Had it Won, But Then Suddenly, They Didn't

CLEVELAND -- Random dribbles from the Cavaliers' down-to-the-wire home loss vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, 109-106.

1. Last time, it was the Hornets' Terry Rozier who missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. This time, it was the Cavaliers' Collin Sexton. Like last time, this game should've never been so close.

2. Both times against the Hornets, the Cavs blew fourth-quarter leads. Both times, it seemed like the Cavs only needed a bucket or two to put the game away. And this time, it came back to bite them that they couldn't get it.

3. Welcome to life in the NBA with a young team.

4. Cavs coach John Beilein on the loss: "Very disappointing. I would say I think we had it. We played well enough at times. I told the team when we look back at it, there’s going to be segments throughout where we didn’t play very good defense."

5. Beilein then proceeded to sound like the author of a Dr. Seuss book. "They got layups or they got dunks, they got something, or an open 3," he said. "That came back to haunt us.”



6. Rozier is a Shaker Heights product and this is the second time in barely more than week that he lit up Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Both times, it happened in the fourth quarter. This time, the fourth is when he scored 12 of a team-high 30 points. He split a pair of free throws at the end, though. That gave the Cavs a chance.

7. But Sexton's last-second attempt at a tie hit the back of the rim and bounced away. In his defense, it was more of a well-defended launch than a shot.

8. More concerning than the miss is that Sexton still spends too much time dribbling. Tristan Thompson has been visibly frustrated with it in the past. Kevin Love was Thursday, raising his arms to the heavens when Sexton went one-on-one and put up a bad shot late in the game.

9. Other Cavs haven't been quite as visible, but there are times they have to be frustrated too.

10. This isn't Pick on Collin Sexton Night. He hasn't even played an entire half of his second NBA season yet. There is never any doubting his effort. But it's clear he still has to learn the difference between a good shot and bad shot, when to give up the ball and when to get out of the way.

11. Sexton finished with a team-high 21 points. Love added 18 points and eight rebounds. Rookie Darius Garland scored 14 and passed for a career-high eight assists.

12. So it wasn't a bad game for the Cavs (10-24). They just couldn't finish. Much like last time vs. the Hornets (14-23). Only this time it cost them.

13. Garland on the loss: "We’re just growing. Me and Collin, we’re trying our best to finish out games and see what happens. The chips didn’t fall for us tonight."

14. Cedi Osman had a nice game with 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting. That included a clutch three. Thompson grabbed 11 rebounds. And John Henson provided lots of energy with 10 points and six boards off the bench. Kevin Porter Jr. scored nine.

15. Finally, veteran NBA insider Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that there is "fresh optimism" the Cavs will find a trade partner for Kevin Love.

16. For the record, this was the second straight New Year's Day that Stein mentioned Love in a trade rumor. Last year it was somewhat believable. This year seems even more so.

17. I spoke with two opposing GMs about Love before the game Thursday. Both said they had not talked to the Cavs about Love. Both said they had not heard other GMs talk about the Cavs or Love. Now, that's not necessarily a big surprise. Unless an opposing exec talks to GM Koby Altman, they probably won't know what the Cavs are actually planning.

18. But both GMs said they saw Stein's report and both said they believe the Cavs will be able to find a deal for Love before the deadline (Feb. 6). Both also said they get the sense that both the Cavs and Love are ready to move on.

19. That's not inside info -- just a gut feeling from a couple of men who are in the roster-building business. Both said they would be willing to talk to Altman about Love if he called. "I expect that I will talk to (the Cavs)," one said. "You talk to everyone at this time of year."

20. Do I think Love will be traded? For the first time ever, yes, I do. Do I know that he will? No, I have no clue. At this point, I'm not so sure the Cavs do either. Still, Stein must have good reason to report there is optimism. So stay tuned.

21. If Love is traded, I think it will be close to the deadline, perhaps on deadline day. Just a gut feeling that the Cavs will hold out for the best possible return.

22. Next up: The Cavs get a home game Saturday against Chris Paul and Oklahoma City, then another Sunday vs. Minnesota. It would be a great time for them to grab a couple wins and build some confidence.