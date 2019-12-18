Cavaliers vs. Hornets: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

The Cavaliers begin a three-game homestand vs. the Charlotte Hornets. Here are some quick notes:

TIPOFF: 7 p.m.

ARENA: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV/RADIO: FOX Sports Ohio; WTAM 1100-AM, Cavs Radio Network.

RECORDS: Cavaliers 6-21; Hornets 13-17

PROBABLE STARTERS: Cavs - Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland, Collin Sexton. Hornets - Bismack Biyombo, Cody Zeller, Miles Bridges, Devontae Graham, Terry Rozier.



NOTES: Not much to say about this one, other than the Cavs are actually favored. Not by much. But it's something. ... Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable with left shoulder soreness. He has played particularly well lately. Still, the rookies need all the game action they can get. ... The Hornets are actually better than a lot of people suspected. They are coming off a home win over Sacramento and challenging for a playoff spot. .. Bismack Biyombo have always given Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love and the Cavs' big man fits. ... I wrote a lot more about the Cavs this morning in my latest dribbles. Check it out right here.

KEY INJURIES: Cavs - Kevin Porter Jr (shoulder) questionable. Hornets - Nic Batum (hand) probable

ODDS: Cavaliers are 3-point favorites. The over/under is 212.5 points.

PREDICTION: Hey, the Cavs are due to win, right? And this is a game at home against a non-playoff team. Then again, the Hornets are starting to feel like the playoffs aren't out of the question, and they would be correct. They too think this is a game they should win. But I'm gonna go with the Cavs, anyway. Prediction: Cavs 111, Hornets 102. My record is 21-6 this season.