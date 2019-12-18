Cavaliers Maven
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cavaliers vs. Hornets: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers begin a three-game homestand vs. the Charlotte Hornets. Here are some quick notes:

TIPOFF: 7 p.m.

ARENA: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV/RADIO: FOX Sports Ohio; WTAM 1100-AM, Cavs Radio Network.

RECORDS: Cavaliers 6-21; Hornets 13-17

PROBABLE STARTERS: Cavs - Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland, Collin Sexton. Hornets - Bismack Biyombo, Cody Zeller, Miles Bridges, Devontae Graham, Terry Rozier.

NOTES: Not much to say about this one, other than the Cavs are actually favored. Not by much. But it's something. ... Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable with left shoulder soreness. He has played particularly well lately. Still, the rookies need all the game action they can get. ... The Hornets are actually better than a lot of people suspected. They are coming off a home win over Sacramento and challenging for a playoff spot. .. Bismack Biyombo have always given Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love and the Cavs' big man fits. ... I wrote a lot more about the Cavs this morning in my latest dribbles. Check it out right here.

KEY INJURIES: Cavs - Kevin Porter Jr (shoulder) questionable. Hornets - Nic Batum (hand) probable

ODDS: Cavaliers are 3-point favorites. The over/under is 212.5 points.

PREDICTION: Hey, the Cavs are due to win, right? And this is a game at home against a non-playoff team. Then again, the Hornets are starting to feel like the playoffs aren't out of the question, and they would be correct. They too think this is a game they should win. But I'm gonna go with the Cavs, anyway. Prediction: Cavs 111, Hornets 102. My record is 21-6 this season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Cavaliers Coach Blatt Hired by Knicks as Consultant

Sam Amico

David Blatt led Cavaliers to Finals in his first year as NBA coach, was fired next season.

Dribbles: At Some Point, Cavs Will Need to Win a Game or Three

Sam Amico

Tanking is OK, as long as it's not the Cavaliers' only plan. And about those Kevin Love trade rumors.

Cavs Rookie Porter Jr. Questionable for Hornets

Sam Amico

Shooting guard is nursing a sore left shoulder.

Insider: Protected Pick Probably Best Cavaliers Could Land for Love

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers reportedly have been ready to take calls on Kevin Love and a deal seems probable before the trade deadline.

Dribbles: Some Positives in Loss, But No Defending Cavs' Defense

Sam Amico

Cavaliers allow Raptors to shoot 58 percent from floor, overshadowing fine performances from young backcourt.

Cavaliers at Raptors: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

Some quick notes and thoughts on the Cavaliers' upcoming visit to Toronto.

Dribbles: Cavs on Way to Another Crack at Finding The Next Giannis

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers got another look at what it means to strike draft gold in yes, another loss to unstoppable Bucks.

Thompson: All Well with Coach Beilein as Cavaliers Visit Rolling Bucks

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers face another massive road test, squaring off with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee.

Dribbles: Cavaliers Get All the Love They Need in Snapping Skid

Sam Amico

Kevin Love delivers at right time as Cavaliers continue to display resiliency. This time, it paid off with win over Spurs.

Pregame Dribbles: Cavs' Schedule About to Get Easier. Sort of.

Sam Amico

News, notes and thoughts as the Cavaliers pay a visit to the Spurs on Thursday evening.