Dribbles: Cavs Lose Again, But Overall, Things Seem Better

Random dribbles following the Cavaliers' 126-113 home loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday.

1. That one was a little painful to watch, and pain truly was the name of the game. The Cavs has just seven players available from their regular rotation.

2. Missing were Andre Drummond (calf), Darius Garland (groin) and Tristan Thompson (knee). All of that meant Kevin Love had to move to center, with Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. moving into the starting lineup.

3. That also meant Love (6-foot-9) and Nance (6-7) were charged with battling Jazz giant Rudy Gobert (7-1). Gobert has a 7-9 wingspan. It's no wonder the Frenchman known as "The Stifle Tower" swatted five shots.

4. Utah sort of bores you to death with its disciplined, methodical approach. The Cavs kept hanging around anyway. But after halftime, you more or less knew they had no chance.

5. Usually, when a team is so disciplined, you expect a slower and lower-scoring affair. But the Jazz put up 126 points. How did they do it? Well, by barely missing. They shot 57 percent from the floor, including 49 percent on 3-pointers.

6. So make it three straight losses under coach J.B. Bickerstaff after his 3-1 start.

7. Bickerstaff on the game: "They made some big shots. We tried to press a little bit. To our guys' credit, we were getting after it. I think we tried to do a little too much."

8. Bickerstaff also addressed the Cavs' lack of available bodies. "It was gonna be tough," he said. "When you get down, you gotte be dang near perfect. We just didn't have enough in the tank."

9. On the bright side, the Cavs (17-44) haven't been that bad in any of the previous three losses. It's just been the same old story. Even at their best, they have very little margin for error. Throw in key injuries against a good opponent ... and you get nights like Monday.

10. Collin Sexton was very good, taking over point guard duties and scoring a career-high 32 points. He also made several hustle plays at both ends, keeping possessions alive and pestering the Jazz guards.

11. Sexton on the evening: "Just being able to run the team and run the show felt good. Though I felt like we needed one more piece, one more (healthy) body."

12. Love finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, and Nance and Porter each scored 16. Nance also grabbed eight rebounds and passed for a career-high eight assists.

13. Along with that, Cedi Osman scored 14 on a night in which the Cavs displayed some nice balance. Two starters attempted 17 shots, one attempted 15 and two attempted 14.

14. The night also marked the return of Jordan Clarkson, traded by the Cavs to Utah in late December. Clarkson has been even better with the Jazz -- improving his scoring average 16.2 points and his shooting percentage to 49 percent. I wrote more about Clarkson earlier, and you can read that story here.

15. On Monday, Clarkson finished with 13 points on 5-of-10 from the field. So the Cavs more or less kept him in check.

16. Clarkson stopped by the Cavs' locker room afterward, purposely making some noise while his former teammates tried to do their postgame interviews.

17. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz (38-22) with 28 points. Gobert had 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting, and Donovan Mitchell scored 19.

18. Overall, it's clear the mindset and effort have changed since Bickerstaff took over for John Beilein. Compared to a lot of other teams, the Cavs just don't have the talent, depth or even chemistry. But they are not getting run out of the gym, and for the most part, have been showing admirable fight.

19. After what we saw earlier this season, that's an improvement. It's hard to know what the roster will look like next season. What's important heading into the summer is the Cavs are showing some stability. That all starts with Bickerstaff.

20. Next up: The Cavs host Boston on Wednesday for the third of five straight home games. The Celtics aren't expected to have Kemba Walker, their All-Star point guard. Also, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart are both sick and missed practice Monday. Maybe next time, the Cavs won't be the squad that's undermanned.