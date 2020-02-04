Dribbles: Change Only Thing That Makes Sense for Bottomed-Out Cavs

Random dribbles following the Cavaliers' 139-134 overtime home loss to the not-quite-as-lowly New York Knicks on Monday.

1. I started covering the Cavaliers for SI.com in October. In the four months since, the top three stories on SI.com's Cavs page have been about teams other than the Cavs. That should tell you something about the season.

2. This is a business and creating interest in the product is important here. In sports, you do that by winning -- at least once in a while. Instead, the Cavs (13-38) have lost 11 straight in their own house. They have looked mostly crummy doing it.

3. In short, they have regressed, and that's not part of the plan. They are to the point where overtime losses to lottery teams are almost viewed as moral victories. That's pretty sad.

4. The Cavs did play well for most of Monday. But let's just say they weren't exactly facing the 1987 Showtime LA Lakers. Still, they looked better than usual ... I guess.

5. These reasons and more are why the Cavaliers are likely to look different when they return to Cleveland to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The trade deadline is Thursday. You've heard the names -- Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, John Henson. At least one of them is bound to be moved.

6. Washington is reportedly are among those interested in Thompson. The Cavs reportedly have talked to the Knicks about Henson. Meanwhile, Love said he thinks is staying put and he reportedly is correct.

7. By the time you read this, though, all that may have changed. All we can say for sure is GM Koby Altman sees what the rest of us are seeing, and it ain't great. From the sounds of things, Altman intends to do something about it. Or at least try.

8. Thompson was a late scratch and did not play Monday. He supposedly had tweaked his quad earlier in the day. His absence led to lots of speculation on social media. Was he really hurt? Were the Cavs holding him out because they were nearing a trade? Will he still be here when the Cavs return?

9. Love told reporters it didn't dawn on him that this could be his final home game in Cleveland. "No, it's funny, I didn't even consider that," he said. "It could be the same thing for a few guys here. You know, Tristan didn't play tonight. I just don't know what's gonna happen. We'll let the chips fall. But I expect to probably finish the season out here and continue to play extremely hard."

10. The operative word there is "probably." Despite what we've heard, the Cavs haven't completely closed the door on trading Love before Thursday. It just doesn't seem real likely, given the pittance we are hearing they will get in return.

11. A more realistic scenario is trading him over the summer, after Finals hopefuls have fallen by the wayside, figuring out where they are drafting and realizing free agents aren't coming to save the day. Then, the Cavs could get more for Love ... I guess.

12. Yes, there is a lot of guessing going on around here. Welcome to another season of Cavaliers basketball. Be the fight. Or something.

13. I'm not trying to be The Voice of Doom, but think about this -- the Cavs haven't won a playoff series without LeBron James on the team since 1993. During the LeBron James era (2003-present), they haven't even made the playoffs without LeBron. Or come very close.

14. Love did have an excellent showing Monday, scoring 33 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Collin Sexton was also very good with 29 points on 11-of-22 shooting, passing for a season-high seven assists. Larry Nance Jr. added 18 points and eight boards.

15. But eventually, none of those numbers mean a whole lot. What fans want to know is if the current group still remembers what it takes to actually win a game. At then moment, the answer is obviously no.

17. Next up: The Cavs' final game before the trade deadline takes place Wednesday at Oklahoma City. Remember how everyone assumed the Thunder would be bad after trading off Paul George and Russell Westbrook this past summer? Well, they're not. In fact, they're in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. Maybe the Cavs can pick up a few pointers while they're there.