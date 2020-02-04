AllCavs
Cavaliers Talk Henson Trade With Knicks

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers have discussed a trade centered on big man John Henson with the New York Knicks, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Henson, 29, is listed at 6-foot-9 and in his second season with the Cavs. He was averaging 4.7 points and 3.7 rebounds through Sunday.

His greatest attribute may be his expiring contract. At least, that is likely the case as far as potential trade partners are concerned.

As Haynes relayed, Henson isn't the only player being discussed by the Cavs and Knicks. Both teams are exploring several moves involving veteran players, as they spend another season in all-out tank mode.

The Cavs are also said to be exploring deals involving Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love, while the Knicks have reportedly spoken to Golden State about Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell.

Talks between the Cavs and Knicks have "cooled," Haynes reported, but a league source told SI.com those conversations could again pick up steam before Thursday's trade deadline.

Cavs guards Matthew Dellavedova and Brandon Knight also have expiring contracts. But so far, neither player is generating much trade interest, sources said.

