Cavs' Winning Road Show Hits LA for Battle with LeBron

The Cavaliers know how to hit and run. Just ask the San Antonio Spurs or Detroit Pistons or Denver Nuggets.

The Cavs are at it again -- winning on the road. They are coming off a biggie at the Pepsi Center in Denver, a game in which they built a big lead then made all the crucial shots down the stretch.

Now they get to face LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles (10:30 p.m., FOX Sports Ohio). That's more like a suicide mission than another road game.

LeBron and the Lakers sport the best record in the West at 32-7. And they are more than just LeBron and Anthony Davis. They are a veteran team with a veteran coach in Frank Vogel.

While the Cavs were beating the Nuggets on Saturday, the Lakers went into Oklahoma City and crashed the Thunder. They even did it without James and Davis.

James still has a cold but is expected to play vs. the Cavs (12-27). Davis is iffy with a tender tailbone.

Meanwhile, the Cavs are in their second restart since James departed for El Lay. They do not have a veteran pro coach. Instead, first-year man John Beilein is still navigating the world of trade rumors, injury updates and the occasional passive-aggressive player revolt that can take place in the NBA.

Beilein spent 40 years in the college game and it's no wonder sometimes he looks like a man who wouldn't mind leaving the NBA behind for the Campbell Fighting Camels or the Anteaters of UC Irvine. Pro basketball can be unforgiving for a coach.

That is especially the case when your point guard is a rookie and your shooting guard is a second-year player in a point guard's body. Their names are Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, respectively, and they are coming around.

"You want them to get better as the season progresses and that’s what they’re showing," center Tristan Thompson told reporters. "They’re playing with a lot of confidence right now. That’s the key. Going out there, feeling good and knowing they’re good enough to play in this league and they’re good enough to start in our league."

The Cavs will face the Clippers in LA on Tuesday, but it is the Lakers who bring out the movie stars, rappers and beautiful people of all sorts. The Lakers are Hollywood and it can be overwhelming for young men such as Garland and Sexton.

Throw in the fact the Lakers are powerful, deep and experienced ... and it could be a long, ugly night for the home team. Unlike road games against the Pistons and Nuggets, the Cavs won't likely be able to ambush a squad like the Lakers.

More realistic is to try to keep doing what the Cavs say they are doing -- and that is just having some good old-fashioned fun playing the game they love.

Garland and Sexton are actually leading the way in that area. Fellow starters Thompson, Kevin Love and Cedi Osman are among those joining in.

"They're getting me open. I'm making the right reads and I'm making shots," Garland told FOX Sports Ohio. "(Sexton) is making shots. K-Love is making shots. TT is going right to the rim. Cedi is making shots. It's fun right now."

Thompson, Love and reserve guard Matthew Dellavedova all won Cleveland a title alongside James in 2016. All of the other Cavs are new to this.

Bottom line: Against an opponent like the Lakers, a team such as the Cavs probably can't expect a miracle. But they can keep trying to do what they've been doing lately.

When you face LeBron and friends, that is the priority.

“We’re making progress. It’s more consistent now,” Beilein said. “We saw flashes early in the year. But it’s too much to expect to have a young backcourt be consistent like that. The game is slowing down for our younger players."