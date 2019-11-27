Cavaliers
Cavs Injury Update: Love, Henson, Magic

Sam Amico

CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is a game-time decision for Wednesday's home game against Orlando.

"We hope he is at full strength," Cavs coach John Beilein said. "We'll see how it goes in warmups."

Love has missed the previous two games with a lower back contusion. The injury has cost him three games overall.

Meanwhile, backup big man John Henson also remains out with a hamstring issue. Henson was acquired last season but has played just eight minutes as a member of the Cavs (Oct. 27 vs. the Pacers).

Magic center Nikola Vucevic and forward Aaron Gordon are also out. Both are starters and dealing with ankle problems. Magic reserve guard Michael Carter-Williams is also out.

Pregame Dribbles: Everything set up for a Cavaliers win

Cavaliers could be close to healthy vs. banged-up Magic.

Another New Location, But Kyrie Still Kyrie with Nets

Kyrie Irving got out of Cleveland and Boston, but little has changed for the star point guard.

Cavaliers Rookie Windler Plays Some 3-on-3, Closing in on Debut

No. 26 overall pick Dylan Windler showing signs of hitting court for live NBA action.

Cavaliers Forward Love Questionable for Magic

Love's lower back contusion kept him out of team's practice Tuesday.

Dribbles: Home Can Help Make Cavs' Process More Bearable

Retooled Cavaliers fight way to win in the type of game they sometimes lose.

Dribbles: Despite Losses, Cavaliers Keeping Focus on Bigger Picture

Cavs walking tightrope of losing and staying upbeat. So far, it seems, so good.

Nets' Dinwiddie Hits Dagger, Dooms Cavs in Fight to Final Buzzer

The Cavaliers had their chances, but Spencer Dinwiddie's fadeaway with 1.6 seconds left gives Nets lift they needed.

Pregame Dribbles: Do Cavs Have Secret Weapon for Another Win?

Grit Returns, Clarkson and Cavaliers Bounce Blazers to Snap Skid

Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points and the Cavaliers held off the Trail Blazers for a needed win.

Dribbles: No Gain, Plenty of Pain as Cavaliers Blasted Again

The Cavaliers dropped their sixth straight, and each loss has gotten a little uglier.