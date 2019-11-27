Cavs Injury Update: Love, Henson, Magic

CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is a game-time decision for Wednesday's home game against Orlando.

"We hope he is at full strength," Cavs coach John Beilein said. "We'll see how it goes in warmups."

Love has missed the previous two games with a lower back contusion. The injury has cost him three games overall.

Meanwhile, backup big man John Henson also remains out with a hamstring issue. Henson was acquired last season but has played just eight minutes as a member of the Cavs (Oct. 27 vs. the Pacers).

Magic center Nikola Vucevic and forward Aaron Gordon are also out. Both are starters and dealing with ankle problems. Magic reserve guard Michael Carter-Williams is also out.