CLEVELAND -- Pregame dribbles as the Cavaliers get set to host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday (7 p.m., FOX Sports Ohio).

1. These are the type of games the Cavs need to win. The Magic are without two key starters in All-Star center Nikola Vucevic (ankle) and forward Aaron Gordon (ditto).

2. And it's not like the Magic (6-10) have been tearing it up WITH those two. The Cavs (5-12) are also at home and could have Kevin Love. Though it sounds as if that decision will be announced just before tipoff.

3. The Cavs snapped their six-game game losing streak, then lost again. So make that six losses in seven games. You don't want this to spin too far out of control.

4. Moving on, rookie Darius Garland said he is getting more comfortable adjusting to the speed and size of the NBA game. "It's starting to slow down," he said.

5. Garland has scored in double figures in six of the last seven games. He is averaging 12.1 points in that span.

6. Cavs coach John Beilein admitted he is walking a tightrope when it comes to developing Garland and the other young players, aiming to give them minutes while still trying to win. "It can be a tough balance," Beilein said. "There are times when you have to ask, 'What's the best way to win this game right now?' Then you have to go with your gut."

7. Larry Nance Jr. has recorded double-doubles in two straight games. He is coming off a 20-point, 13-rebound performance in Monday's loss to Brooklyn. That was the third time in his career he scored 20. Basically, Junior appears to be off to his best start as a pro.

8. Collin Sexton has scored in double digits in all 17 games. Dating back to last season, he has accomplished that feat 40 straight times.

9. As a team, the Cavs have made at least 10 3-pointers in five consecutive games. A nice stat, but again, the Cavs have won just once in that span.

10. The Cavs will be debuting their "City Edition" uniforms Wednesday. I have definitely received a mix reaction from fans on them. I'll reserve judgment until after seeing how they play.