Cavs Sign Recently Released McKinnie to 10-day Deal

DETROIT -- The Cavaliers have signed forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a 10-day contract, GM Koby Altman announced in a news release.

McKinnie, 27, was waived by the Cavs on Monday after appearing in 23 games. He became a free agent after clearing waivers.

McKinnie is 6-foot-8 and was claimed off waivers from Golden State on Oct. 21. He is averaging 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds this season.

Along with the Cavs and Warriors, McKinnie has spent time with the Toronto Raptors, in the G League and overseas.

The Cavs' roster now stands at 16, including two two-way players. The league limit is 17.