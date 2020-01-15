The Cavaliers intend to sign G-League guard Matt Mooney to a two-way contract, league sources told SI.com.

Mooney is a 6-foot-2 rookie who went undrafted out of Texas Tech. He paired with Minnesota Timberwolves lottery pick Jarrett Culver to help lift the Red Raiders to the NCAA championship game last season.

Mooney plays both guard spots. He signed a training camp contract with the Memphis Grizzlies in September. He was waived a month later and has been playing with the Memphis Hustle of the G League since.

He has appeared in 24 games with the Hustle, compiling averages of 12.5 points and 4.8 assists. He spent some time in summer league with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cavs have an open roster spot after waiving guard Levi Randolph earlier this week.