Cavaliers Maven
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cavs to Sign Rookie Guard Mooney to Two-Way Deal

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers intend to sign G-League guard Matt Mooney to a two-way contract, league sources told SI.com.

Mooney is a 6-foot-2 rookie who went undrafted out of Texas Tech. He paired with Minnesota Timberwolves lottery pick Jarrett Culver to help lift the Red Raiders to the NCAA championship game last season. 

Mooney plays both guard spots. He signed a training camp contract with the Memphis Grizzlies in September. He was waived a month later and has been playing with the Memphis Hustle of the G League since.

He has appeared in 24 games with the Hustle, compiling averages of 12.5 points and 4.8 assists. He spent some time in summer league with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Cavs have an open roster spot after waiving guard Levi Randolph earlier this week.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Coach Lue Wishes He Were Still Directing Cavaliers

Now a top assistant with the Clippers, Lue says he thinks he deserved a little more leeway after LeBron James left.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: LeBron, Lakers Drop Roadblock on Cavaliers

Cavs put up fight early, but too much James and length send them to first loss of road swing.

Sam Amico

Cavs Center Zizic Out After Taking Shot to Head

Cavaliers third-year man said to be suffering from vertigo.

Sam Amico

Cavs Rookie Windler to Have Surgery, Out for Season

NBA debut for Cavaliers wing will have to wait until 2019-20.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Winning Road Show Hits LA for Battle with LeBron

The Cavaliers have two straight, both away from home. But a visit to the Lakers is a different matter entirely.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Waive Randolph

Shooting guard could return to G League with Canton Charge.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: For the Second Straight Time, Yes, Cavs Have Tons of Fun

Team-wide effort, determination result in stunning win over mighty Nuggets in Denver.

Sam Amico

Thompson Aims to Keep Getting Ball as Cavaliers Head West

Coming off career performance, Cavaliers center crosses paths with another star big man.

Sam Amico

Barkley, Shaq Accuse Cavs Players of Being ‘Soft’ If Upset by Beilein

Duo spoke about Cavaliers’ controversy during on TNT’s Inside the NBA

Sam Amico

by

gjguest

Cavaliers Coach Beilein Facing League-Wide Skepticism

First-time NBA coach drawing critics after admittedly referring to players as "thugs" during film session.

Sam Amico

by

floogee