McKinnie Back With Cavs, And Maybe This Time For Season

There must not be any bad blood between the Cavaliers and Alfonzo McKinnie. They keep cutting him and he keeps re-signing.

The latest episode of McKinnie Signs With The Cavs took place Thursday, when GM Koby Altman announced McKinnie has agreed to another 10-day deal with the team.

McKinnie is a 6-foot-8 forward and his latest deal is his second 10-day contract. That means at the end of this one, the Cavs either have to sign him for the season (or beyond), or let him go, possibly forever.

At this point, it may be the only way this little game will end.

McKinnie was initially waived by the Cavs earlier this month. A few days later (Jan. 9), he was signed to a first 10-day deal. He played some of his best basketball during his recent stretch. As a reward, the Cavs cut him again.

Now, all of this has to do with salary cap situations and roster flexibility. So it's beyond the grasp of anyone who just follows the game for fun.

But the Cavs have their reasons for releasing McKinnie and he has his reasons for continuing to come back. As of now, it's a true tryout, because the Cavs have 10 days to decide on McKinnie one way or the other.

There's no telling how they may be leaning, but the trade deadline is Feb. 6, so a deal or possible deal could play into their decision.

McKinnie is a journeyman who has chased the game all over the world. So none of this is new.

Entering Thursday's home game vs. Washington, McKinnie has appeared in 29 games for the Cavs, averaging 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. Sometimes, he has been their best wing defender.

Overall, he carries a career average of 4.0 points in 115 total game with the Cavs, Toronto and Golden State.

The Cavs' roster now stands at the league limit of 17.