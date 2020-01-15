Sexton: Cavs Have Grown Closer Since Beilein Misspoke

It's been a week since the slug incident experienced by coach John Beilein and the Cavaliers, and from the sounds of things, it may have brought everyone closer together.

At least, that is what Cavs guard Collin Sexton reiterated during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show during the team's stay in Los Angeles.

As you likely already know, Beilein admittedly referred to the players as "thugs" during a film session in Detroit. He later said he meant to call them "slugs."

Sexton said the latter is nothing out of the ordinary.

"He calls us slugs all the time because we're slow," Sexton said last week, smiling. "But it's good. We knew what he meant. It was blown out of proportion."

Sexton told Rome the same.

"In the moment, we all pretty much knew what he meant," Sexton said. "But tensions are high right after (watching) film. Everyone was kind of upset because he was getting on us about film. When it happened, everyone was shocked a little bit. We all just sat there. We all knew what he meant."

Beilein issued an apology and the players eventually shrugged off the entire ordeal, with the Cavs winning their first two road games after the incident. They are currently in the midst of a six-game trip that's taking them through all four time zones.

"I feel like since then, coach Beilein has become even closer to us, and we became closer as a team," Sexton said. "I feel like we're moving in the right direction."

The Cavs (12-29) visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Sexton leads the Cavs in scoring at 18.8 points per game.

