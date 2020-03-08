Dribbles: Nine Games Into Bickerstaff Era, Cavs Have Grounds To Celebrate

CLEVELAND -- Random dribbles from the Cavaliers' thriller of a 104-102 home win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

1. Eventually, you just knew the Cavs would win a game like this. Right? I mean, they just had to. They've been playing hard, trying to play the right way and making strides.

2. Then again, they're still pretty riddled with injuries. Starting rookie guard Darius Garland is out. Key rookie reserve Kevin Porter Jr. is out. Starting center Andre Drummond is out.

3. Anyway, you get the point. The Cavs are hurting and never really won that much when completely healthy. But it is victories like this that make you continue to think things sure are different around here.

4. Or let's put it this way -- the Cavs started the season 4-5 under former coach John Beilein. They played with grit and pride and made their fans feel proud.

5. That basically ended after nine games.

6. Today, the Cavs are 4-5 under current coach J.B. Bickertsaff. They are playing with grit and pride and making their fans feel proud.

7. This time, though, it doesn't seem like that will end after just nine games.

8. Bickerstaff on the win: "Our guys deserve it, that's for sure. We tried not to focus on the results, as we're trying to grow and get to where we want to be. But everybody needs that affirmation, that what we're doing is the right thing."

9. It sure looks right. Win, lose or draw, you could have said that about the Cavs. But as Bickerstaff suggested, a win makes it all seem more real. The vibes are just better these days.

10. Kevin Love was basically fantastic with 27 points. Along the way, he buried a key 3-pointer in a 10-0 run that helped the Cavs overcome a 93-92 deficit.

11. Once at the center of the team's midseason drama, Love has been a pro's pro since the coaching change. Like it or not, he was clearly no Beilein fan. Under Bickerstaff, Love has been much closer to what the Cavs were hoping for. He's been productive, sometimes very good, and has behaved like a leader.

12. Against the Nuggets, he finished 9-of-17 shooting, including 5-of-11 on 3-pointers. "Just finding my touch, shooting with confidence," he said. of his night. "It was a fun one."

13. By the way, the Cavs (18-45) swept the two-game season series against the team with the West's third-best record. This was so upsetting to Nuggets coach Mike Malone that he cursed loudly and angrily untied his tie while exiting the court. The Nuggets players expressed similar intense sentiments.

14. Tristan Thompson returned from a bruised knee and made some big plays himself, grabbing 13 rebounds. Matthew Dellavedova started for Garland (and Porter) and passed for a career-high 14 assists.

15. For the record, Love, Thompson and Delly are three remaining players from the 2016 championship season. They played like champs vs. one of the best in the West.

16. Thompson on the win: "We're embracing the good things when we're doing stuff right. Like tonight, it was 32 assists (as a team). So next game, we've got to shoot for 35. That's the good things that playoff teams do every night. Defensively, you've got to get stops in this league. ... I'm glad we got it done."

17. Thompson actually missed two free throws with 20 seconds left that could have given the Cavs a four-point lead and sealed the win. "Gotta make those," he told the in-arena hype man after the game.

18. But Thompson made up for it at the other end, just like he said he always tries to do when things don't go well offensively. It was Thompson who got switched out on Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who missed a tough jumper at the final buzzer.

19. Collin Sexton added 25 points and played another strong all-around floor game. Cedi Osman broke out of a slump to score 20.

20. Bickerstaff on Osman's performance: "We needed it. Being down (healthy bodies), everybody who plays has to give us something. Cedi is the type of player who can make everyone else's job easier. He did that tonight."

21. Dellavedova on the win: "Double T got some huge stops at the end and Kev, you know, that's why they pay him the big bucks. He closed out the game."

22. Meanwhile, Drummond has missed five of six games with his strained right calf. Bickerstaff indicated the big man appears to be close to returning.

23. Will Barton led the Nuggets (42-21) with 22 points. "We are just inconsistent as a team," he said. "Very inconsistent."

24 . Next up: The Cavs have zero time to celebrate, as they come right back to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday to face San Antonio. It concludes a five-game homestand.