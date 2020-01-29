Dribbles: Cavs Fall Flat as Life at Home Remains a Challenge

CLEVELAND -- Random dribbles from the Cavaliers' 125-111 snoozer of a home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

1. For all the buzz of Zion Williamson, and the Cavs having played so well the night before, this was a flat game that failed to live up to even the minimal hype it received.

2. The Cavs (13-35) were largely responsible for that. This was similar to most of their performances at home lately. They look OK at first, fall behind, make a token run, then lose by double digits.

3. But hey, it's a rebuilding year, right? Right.

4. Still, it's hard to justify eight straight home losses, no matter how you spin it or who is on the court. That is where the Cavs stand today, as they are oh-for-2020 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

5. Three things are worth mentioning from the Cavaliers' standpoint -- the Kobe Bryant tributes, Larry Nance Jr., Kevin Porter Jr. That's it.

6. Let's start with the most meaningful part of those three. The Cavs were at home for the first time since the Bryant tragedy and they followed suit with the rest of the league. Prior to tipoff, there was a video tribute on the Jumbotron and moment of silence. That was followed by a Cleveland-centric video featuring Bryant at the first timeout.

7. Later, there was a video of Bryant winning the slam dunk contest in 1997. The event took place in Cleveland that year.

8. Needless to say, there were a few teary eyes in the stands. It is very clearly still difficult for a lot of NBA players and fans to get through some of these games. Understandably so. This holds true for more than a few members of the Cavs.

9. Along with all that, the sellout crowd celebrated Bryant's life and legacy in their own way. Numerous fans sported Lakers jerseys with Kobe's Nos. 8 or 24. Many just chanted his name over and over early in the first quarter.

10. Cavs coach John Beilein never coached against Bryant and says he didn't know anyone who knew him very well. Beilein can see Bryant's impact nonetheless, saying that it "feels like something is missing" throughout the NBA. "It just magnifies the impact that I always thought he had," Beilein said.

11. Beilein and the coaching staff have asked Nance to be more aggressive and it sure paid off on the night. Nance finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. There were times he was the best player on the court. "I'm playing very confident right now," he said.

12. Nance donned Bryant's No. 24 on his jersey in the first half. (He said it was too wet to wear after halftime.) The two were teammates Nance's rookie year (2015-16). Nance broke down on the bench after watching a tribute video during Monday's win in Detroit.

13. Collin Sexton scored 24 points, passed for four assists and committed zero turnovers. He has now scored at least 20 points in 16 of the last 24 games. He also swatted away a Zion shot from behind, which drew perhaps the Cavs' loudest cheers of the night.

14. That's the good. The bad is the Cavs were still outscored by 18 when Sexton was on the court. That wasn't entirely his fault, but there is a difference between empty stats and winning. On the bright side, Beilein has repeatedly suggested the second-year guard is determined to figure it out.

15. Also promising was the performance of Porter -- who scored 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting. This was just his second game back from a knee injury. He also tweaked his ankle Monday at Detroit. He is continuing to show a really nice upside.

16. Porter on the last two nights: "Monday, I was really just trying to get my feet wet. Today, I wanted to get my offensive rhythm back and my focus on defense. It felt good out there. They put me in a lot positions to be a playmaker. I feel like I could've done better (overall), but I did that well and it was fun."

17. Now for Zion. He still looks fairly out of shape. This was his first road game, and fourth overall. As you know, he is very large at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds of pure width. As you know, he is incredibly explosive. As you also know, he has real NBA skills, can pass and is relentless around the basket. Men his size shouldn't be able to jump as quickly as he can.

18. Williamson was just OK stats-wise (14 points, nine rebounds), but there were flashes that showed some true All-Star potential. We all knew about that. But man, it's pretty cool to see up close. Hopefully he stays healthy and continues to be a captivating storylines. It would be great for the league.

19. Well, for a guy who said this was a boring game I sure have written a lot. Let's keep it going.

20. Sexton on blocking Williamson's shot: "During film sessions, my teammates say that whenever (an opposing) big goes up, I have to make sure I help. So I just read it and made sure I got that block. That's it."

21. The Pelicans (19-29) have largely been built by former Cavs GM David Griffin, in his first season running New Orleans. Griffin was in town for the game. With the likes of Jrue Holiday (28 points), Brandon Ingram (24), Williamson and Lonzo Ball, this is a franchise that looks to be on the rise.

22. Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson had off nights, which never helps. Love finished with 12 points on a miserable 4-of-15 shooting, and Thompson scored just five. Cedi Osman scored nine on 4-of-11 from the floor. Rookie guard Darius Garland was held out for the purpose of rest.

23. Next up: The Cavaliers will try to snap their home losing streak Thursday against defending champion Toronto. Good luck.

24. Just had to come up with one more so we could finish with 24 dribbles. In case you missed it, here is my column/reflection on the late Lakers legend: Kobe continued to shine even after ball stopped bouncing.