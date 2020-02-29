AllCavs
Dribbles: Cavaliers Can't Keep Up With  Free-Flowing Pelicans

Sam Amico

Random dribbles following the Cavaliers' 116-104 road loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

1. This was the story of one quarter, and unfortunately for the Cavs, that quarter was first. It was as if the Cavs wanted to see if they could get away with playing half-hearted defense against a team that is trying to make a push for the postseason.

2. It didn't work. The Cavs gave up 43 points in the first 12 minutes. After having won three of four under J.B. Bickerstaff, the Cavs reverted to many of their old ways. They eventually put up some fight, but that was much too late.

3. New Orleans is another young team with the likes of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. With the lovable Williamson as the face of the franchise, the Pelicans have sort of become the league's new darlings. So the Cavs blew a chance to spoil the fun.

4. On the bright side, the Cavs' three young guns had it going themselves. Collin Sexton tied his career-high with 31 points. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 16 and Darius Garland had 15. This was basically like a really good college game -- or at least a game between players who could be among the top college sophomores and juniors had they stayed in school.

5. Sexton to reporters on the loss: "They have so many scorers out there, so many players that can create and so many players that are really good. They move the ball so well and we were scrambling and running around."

6. Sexton is no dummy. That really was the story of the night -- the Pelicans had the Cavs on their heels for most of the 48 minutes.

7. Added Bickerstaff: "This team is explosive. They got ball-skill players. They got athletes. They've got a really talented team and I think they're going to put a lot of pressure on people down the stretch."

8. Overall, this is no reason the fret. No one really expected the Cavs to win. And nobody expected them to finish the season 27-1 under Bickerstaff.

9. This game meant a lot to the Pelicans. They really want to get into the playoffs. The league really wants them there too -- as a first-round series between the Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers may outdraw the actual Finals.

10. For the Cavs (17-42), these last 20-something games are more of an audition. What works? Who still fits? Who might we want to move? Who is responding best to the professional, relaxed approach of Bickerstaff?

11. The Pelicans (26-33) dished out 36 assists, just four short of their season-best. They also shot 55 percent from the field. Again, the Cavs spent most of the night just chasing around New Orleans and hoping it would miss. It rarely did.

12. Things could have been a lot worse if it weren't for Sexton. He scored 19 points in the first half by playing one speed (full throttle), driving to the basket and hitting an array of jumpers.

13. Tristan Thompson again filled in for the injured Andre Drummond and scored 13 points -- though Thompson grabbed an uncharacteristic five rebounds. Meanwhile, Kevin Love didn't offer much of anything, scoring 10 points and just sort of wondering around out there.

14. Ingram scored 29 to pace the Pelicans. Williamson added 24 and Jrue Holiday had 22. Ball ran the show to near-perfection, passing for a game-high 12 assists. No one on the Cavs had more than six (Matthew Dellavedova).

15. The Pelicans are just two games behind Memphis for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. “We finally started playing together," Ball explained. "The whole team is back now. The chemistry is getting better and better every game."

16. Next up: The Cavs flew home immediately after the game and will host Indiana on Saturday. In the process, they will be trying to avoid their first two-game skid of the Bickerstaff era.

