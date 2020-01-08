Dribbles: For Cavs, Late-Game Execution Still a Work in Progress

CLEVELAND -- Random dribbles from the Cavaliers' toughie of a 115-113 home loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

1. Cavs coach John Beilein said it best: "We're about to go on a really long road trip and that's not the way you want to be sent off."

2. Beilein seemed a little more exhausted than usual. His voice was hoarse. He looked emotionally drained. This is one the Cavs could've and should've won. There was a time when they led by 12 points ... in the fourth quarter.

3. These are the type of defeats you may experience with a rookie and second-year player as your starting guards. That has been said a hundred times, but it's the absolute, cold, hard truth.

4. Collin Sexton missed a wild floater with 3.0 seconds left and the Cavs trailing by a point. The play was designed for Sexton to drive and create something, either for himself or someone else. Clearly, both Sexton and Darius Garland are still learning about making winning decisions.

5. Beilein on Sexton's drive: "We wanted him to get up in a high pick-and-roll and spread the floor. He's good at getting fouled and there are a lot of ways you can win the game."

6. Sexton on Sexton's drive: "Got a good look. I have to do better down the stretch and make those shots."

7. If Beilein had to do it over again, he may have made it a priority to feed the ball to Kevin Love in the post. "It was just so hard to get it in there," Beilein said. "They were really loading up (on Love) and they have great length."

8. Beilein said he intends to "take the guys through the last two or three minutes" when watching game film. "We had 17 turnovers. Three or four of those were not winning basketball plays," he said. "We have to avoid those."

9. Along with all the turnovers, the Cavs were just 5-of-21 from the field in the fourth quarter.

10. Following a couple weeks of drama and trade rumors, Love gave an excellent showing with 30 points on a sizzling 12-of-15 shooting. He was relaxed after the game, indicating he is looking forward to hitting the road and bonding with teammates.

11. Love will get his wish. The Cavs play Thursday in Detroit, head to Denver, head to Los Angeles, head to Memphis and head to Chicago before returning home in 13 days. Yes, there is a game against LeBron James and the Lakers in there (Jan. 13).

12. Love on the Cavs' struggles to finish: "Just keep learning. That's the best thing we can do. We need to make plays for other guys, set better screens, throw crisper passes and get some quality shots down the stretch. When we do those things I feel like we'll get over the hump and win those games."

13. As it stands, the Cavs (10-27) have lost four straight at home, five in a row overall and six of seven. That's no way to say goodbye to Cleveland for the next few weeks.

14. Old friend Derrick Rose is having another fantastic season and led the Pistons (14-24) with 24 points. He also scored what proved to be the game-winner. Andre Drummond added 23 and yanked down 20 rebounds.

15. The Pistons (14-24) just started life without Blake Griffin, who underwent knee surgery Tuesday and is out indefinitely. There has been talk lately that they could trade Drummond. The Cavs are supposedly among those with an interest.

16. More specifically, this from Bobby Marks of ESPN: "The Cavs are having discussions in their front office on the 'cost to get into the Drummond sweepstakes.'"

17. There would be worse ideas. Drummond is 26 years old, averages 17.4 points and leads the league in rebounding at 15.9 per game. Mostly, he makes a major impact defensively.

18. On the downside, he is paid more than $27 million a year. A straight-up swap of Love for Drummond would work. But I doubt the Pistons would want that. And I'm not so sure a frontcourt of Drummond and Tristan Thompson would be the answer for the Cavs.

19. Anyway, we will have plenty more time to discuss all that between now and the Feb. 6 trade deadline, I'm sure.

20. Next up: The Cavs and Pistons do it again Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Any gym sponsored by pizza is a-OK by me.