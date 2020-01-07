CLEVELAND -- Pregame dribbles as the Cavaliers get set to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

1. This is one of those games between non-playoff teams where both teams feel they can get a win. They meet again Thursday so whichever team is wrong tonight at least has that to look forward to.

2. The Cavs (10-26) will be without new guard Dante Exum, out with flu-like symptoms. Apparently, it's going around the practice facility.

3. It's too bad, as Exum is coming off a career-night with 28 points on 11-of-13 shooting.

4. Back to the Pistons. The Cavs have been linked (by ESPN insider Bobby Marks) to center Andre Drummond, who is reportedly available. If there is another thing the Cavs and Pistons have in common, it's that they will be sure to hear themselves mentioned frequently ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

5. Of course, the main name on the Cavs is Kevin Love. He spoke to reporters about his recent frustration during shootaround Tuesday. You can read that story right here.

6. Recent reports have also suggested the Cavs are more than willing to move Tristan Thompson, John Henson, Matthew Dellavedova and Brandon Knight, too. Each of those four has an expiring contract sure to be valued by opponents.

7. I'm not sure what to think about Thompson. He always plays with great energy and the Cavs like having him around. But if they haven't agreed to an extension by now ... well, you can probably draw your own conclusions.

8. Translation: Last thing the Cavs want is to lose a coveted player such as Thompson for nothing at the end of the season. To a lesser degree, the same goes for Henson.

9. The Drummond thing is worth keeping an eye on. He truly is a Monster in the Middle -- with averages of 17.4 points and 15.9 rebounds. He doesn't have any range on his shot, but he finds ways to score. All that and he's only 26-years old.

10. Collin Sexton leads the Cavs at 18.5 points per game. He is averaging 20.5 points since Dec. 11. Meanwhile, Darius Garland is scoring 15.6 points with 4.8 assists over the previous five games.

11. Finally, I am 24-12 in predictions, but have lost four straight. So I wouldn't put money on this. Prediction: Cavaliers 98, Pistons 97.