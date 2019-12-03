CLEVELAND -- Pregame dribbles as the Cavaliers get ready to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday (7 p.m., FOX Sports Ohio).

1. In case you hadn't heard, power forward/center John Henson is set to return after missing the majority of the season with a hamstring issue. He has played just eight minutes since being acquired by the Cavs a year ago.

2. Henson is 6-foot-9 and is the most athletic of the Cavs' big men. He can jump and is good at timing those jumps. The Cavs need someone to protect the basket and Henson is expected to be that man.

3. Cavs coach John Beilein on Henson's value: "We've sees flashes of it in his limited time in practice. There will be a breakdown in the defense, and then he'll block the heck out of the ball."

4. Both Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson have raved about the same thing when it comes to Henson. Since they are the starting big men, they should know. Love has also praised Henson's enthusiasm and pure joy of playing.

5. Overall, the Cavs (5-14) have lost nine of 10 but Beilein appeared thrilled with two days of practice. It was a rare three days without a game. The Cavs will get two more off before hosting Orlando on Friday.

6. Beilein on practice: "Last two days have been almost like a training camp. Play-calling, positioning, defense ... just cleaning up a lot of things."

7. He added: "I know we got better. I hope you're going to see it. I'm confident in the progress we're making."

8. Cavs rookie Dylan Windler apparently will start with the Canton Charge of the G League. He could play Thursday in Canton. Here is the full post.

9. Second-year guard Collin Sexton has scored double digits in all 19 games this season. His streak from last year is now 42.

10. Larry Nance Jr. is off to the best start of his career. He is shooting more 3-pointers than ever and having some success, making 44 percent of them. Nance has made at least one in six straight games, another career-best.

11. Nance Jr. went from Akron to Wyoming. I did, too, for my first job. When discussing that with Nance Sr. several years back, he told me he thought Larry Jr. would be a "late bloomer." That is proving to be prophetic.