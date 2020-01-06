Cavaliers Sign Randolph, Waive McKinnie and Cook

The Cavaliers have waived rookie forward Tyler Cook and veteran forward Alfonzo McKinnie, and signed guard Levi Rudolph, GM Koby Altman said in a news release from the team on Monday.

Randolph is 6-foot-6 and went undrafted out of Alabama in 2015. He received a two-way contract from Cleveland.

He has familiarity with the Cavs, spending time with the organization in training camp. This season, he has started all 20 games with the Canton Charge of the G League, averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Randolph has also served stints with the Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies in summer league. He was signed by the Boston Celtics in September 2015, appearing in two preseason games before being waived.

Cook is 6-9 and had his two-way contract converted to a standard deal just last week. He was claimed off waivers Oct. 19. His contract was set to become guaranteed Tuesday.

McKinnie is 6-8 and was claimed off waivers from Golden State on Oct. 21. He appeared in 23 games with the Cavs and averaged 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds. The team may have an interest in bringing back McKinnie should he clear waivers.

The Cavs (10-26) host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. The roster stands at 15, including two two-way players -- Randolph and rookie Dean Wade.