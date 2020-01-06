Cavaliers Maven
Cavaliers Sign Randolph, Waive McKinnie and Cook

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers have waived rookie forward Tyler Cook and veteran forward Alfonzo McKinnie, and signed guard Levi Rudolph, GM Koby Altman said in a news release from the team on Monday.

Randolph is 6-foot-6 and went undrafted out of Alabama in 2015. He received a two-way contract from Cleveland.

He has familiarity with the Cavs, spending time with the organization in training camp. This season, he has started all 20 games with the Canton Charge of the G League, averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Randolph has also served stints with the Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies in summer league. He was signed by the Boston Celtics in September 2015, appearing in two preseason games before being waived.

Cook is 6-9 and had his two-way contract converted to a standard deal just last week. He was claimed off waivers Oct. 19. His contract was set to become guaranteed Tuesday.

McKinnie is 6-8 and was claimed off waivers from Golden State on Oct. 21. He appeared in 23 games with the Cavs and averaged 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds. The team may have an interest in bringing back McKinnie should he clear waivers.

The Cavs (10-26) host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. The roster stands at 15, including two two-way players -- Randolph and rookie Dean Wade.

Dribbles: Exum Soars as Shorthanded Cavs Ultimately Grounded

Sam Amico

Cavaliers newcomer erupts for 28 points on otherwise lost evening.

Dribbles: Time for Cavs to Sit Moping Love Until Trade is Found

Sam Amico

Power forward failing to serve in leadership role that Cavaliers had been hoping for.

Pregame Dribbles: Cavs-Wolves a Good One to Watch Young Guys

Sam Amico

Collin Sexton, Darius Garland more of the focus than ever with frontcourt out.

Cavaliers' Love Reportedly Clashes with GM Altman

Sam Amico

Veteran power forward expresses displeasure over state of Cavs, report says.

Pregame Dribbles: Cavs coach Beilein, Thunder star Paul meet again

Sam Amico

This isn't the first time John Beilein has coached against Chris Paul in Cleveland. Last time, Beilein won.

Cavaliers Forward Nance Jr. Sidelined at Least a Week

Sam Amico

Veteran Cavaliers big man hampered by continued soreness in knee.

Cavaliers convert Cook's contract to standard deal

Sam Amico

Rookie forward has spent most of season with Canton Charge of G League.

Rival teams continue to show resistance in deal for Cavaliers' Love

Sam Amico

Kevin Love's contract remains a concern for opponents who may have trade interest, according to a report.

Would Cavaliers' Love make sense for exploring Suns?

Sam Amico

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love might make sense for the Suns, who are said to be seeking an upgrade.

Dribbles: Cavaliers Had it Won, But Then Suddenly, They Didn't

Sam Amico

This time, Cavaliers' game against the Hornets that comes down to final shot goes the wrong way.