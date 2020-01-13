Cavaliers Waive Randolph

The Cavaliers have waived shooting guard Levi Randolph, a source told SI.com on Sunday.

Randolph is 6-foot-6 and was signed earlier this month from the G League’s Canton Charge. He did not appear in a game with the Cavs.

Cutting Randolph means the Cavs now have a two-way spot open. The other has been filled by rookie big man Dean Wade.

Randolph went undrafted out of Alabama in 2015.

This season, he has started in all 20 appearances with the Charge, averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

He has also served stints with the Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies in summer league.

Along with a that, Randolph was signed by the Boston Celtics in September 2015, appearing in two preseason games before being waived. There is a possibility he could return to Canton.

The Cavs (12-27) have won two straight and visit the Los Angels Lakers in Monday.