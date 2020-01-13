Cavaliers Maven
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cavaliers Waive Randolph

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers have waived shooting guard Levi Randolph, a source told SI.com on Sunday.

Randolph is 6-foot-6 and was signed earlier this month from the G League’s Canton Charge. He did not appear in a game with the Cavs.

Cutting Randolph means the Cavs now have a two-way spot open. The other has been filled by rookie big man Dean Wade.

Randolph went undrafted out of Alabama in 2015.

This season, he has started in all 20 appearances with the Charge, averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

He has also served stints with the Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies in summer league. 

Along with a that, Randolph was signed by the Boston Celtics in September 2015, appearing in two preseason games before being waived. There is a possibility he could return to Canton.

The Cavs (12-27) have won two straight and visit the Los Angels Lakers in Monday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dribbles: For the Second Straight Time, Yes, Cavs Have Tons of Fun

Team-wide effort, determination result in stunning win over mighty Nuggets in Denver.

Sam Amico

Thompson Aims to Keep Getting Ball as Cavaliers Head West

Coming off career performance, Cavaliers center crosses paths with another star big man.

Sam Amico

Barkley, Shaq Accuse Cavs Players of Being ‘Soft’ If Upset by Beilein

Duo spoke about Cavaliers’ controversy during on TNT’s Inside the NBA

Sam Amico

by

gjguest

Cavaliers Coach Beilein Facing League-Wide Skepticism

First-time NBA coach drawing critics after admittedly referring to players as "thugs" during film session.

Sam Amico

by

floogee

Dribbles: For Cavs, Late-Game Execution Still a Work in Progress

Cavaliers fail to finish what they started as Pistons rally their way to victory.

Sam Amico

by

Jafam

Dribbles: Cavaliers Come Together Just When They Needed to Most

Thompson, Cavaliers rally past Pistons following fairly tough 24 hours.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Sign Cook to 10-Day Contract

Rookie was released by team earlier in week

Sam Amico

Cavs Coach Beilein Says He Misspoke, Apologizes to Players

First-time NBA coach says he accidentally referred to Cavaliers players as "thugs."

Sam Amico

Cavs Sign Recently Released McKinnie to 10-day Deal

Roster stands at 16 after Cavaliers bring back veteran forward.

Sam Amico

Insider: Cavaliers Have Asked Love to Help Them Trade Him

The Cavaliers and Kevin Love seem to be trying to get him moved before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Sam Amico