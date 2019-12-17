Dribbles: Some Positives in Loss, But No Defending Cavs' Defense

Random dribbles following the Cavaliers' 133-113 road loss to the defending champion Toronto Raptors on Monday.

1. There were some positives to take from this one, but size is not the Cavs' strong point. Neither is experience. Neither is defense. In fact, these days, defense may be last.

2. The Raptors shot a sizzling 58 percent from the floor. They were 50 percent on 3-pointers (16-of-32). Against the Cavs, a lot of teams look like they're just going through shooting practice.

3. Coach John Beilein cited a lack of communication as one problem. "We have some really good people on this team who aren't that talkative," he told reporters.

4. Not communicating can lead to confusion on switches, failing to call out picks, and so on and so on. Tristan Thompson is always active and talking on defense. Others need to follow suit.

5. Beilein also would like the Cavs to put their fouls to good use. It's one way to thwart easy baskets near the rim. "We have to do something to stop the drive," he said. "That's a big issue for us right now."

6. But let's be honest, the Cavs (6-21) just don't have the overall talent right now. Beilein and the front office knew there would be some real growing pains.

7. At least things seem to be getting better offensively. Collin Sexton and Darius Garland both played very well at that end. Sexton finished with a team-high 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Garland was right there with him, scoring 20 on 7-of-14 from the floor. Garland also passed for five assists, Sexton four.

8. Sexton may not have the best court vision, he may not be the best defender. But he always plays very hard. He will get you buckets. At just 20 years old, he deserves more time to learn about the pro game. It's good that he's already emerged as a constant scoring threat.

9. Garland is moving with more purpose, seems more aware of what's going on around him when he has the ball. He is starting to do a nice job of getting the Cavs into their offense. On Monday, he committed just one turnover in a team-high 38 minutes.

10. Meanwhile, Thompson held down the frontcourt with 18 points and eight rebounds. He also went 9-of-14 from the floor. The Cavs center has simply been relentless, providing leadership and staying engaged.

11. Larry Nance Jr. (seven points, six rebounds) is another big man who often doesn't get enough credit. He's athletic, strong and 100 percent hustle. He played the entire fourth quarter, while Kevin Love (nine points) rode the pine.

12. The Raptors (18-8) don't have Kawhi Leonard anymore, but Love always seems to struggle against them. He has never fared very well when matched up with Serge Ibaka. Nor is Love effective against longer, athletic types -- and the Raptors also boast the rising Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.

13. Love can still put together some nice games, but he sort of looks like he's playing out the string, knowing he'll be traded. That may not be the case. It just can sometimes look that way.

14. Beilein decided to stick with Nance vs. the Raptors. "I tried to put Kevin in late, but then two more minutes (ran off the clock)," Beilein said. "But some days it's just going to be like that."

15. As for the outcome, the Raptors erupted right away, building an 18-point lead in the first quarter. The Cavs cut it to seven in the second ... but never got closer. They kept fighting, but this was basically over by halftime.

16. In Saturday's loss to Milwaukee, the Cavs got to see what a No. 15 overall pick can do for a team. His name is Giannis Antetokounmpo and he's the reigning leage MVP. On Monday, they got a good look at a former No. 27 overall pick. That's Siakam.

17. All he did was score 33 points, including 5-of-8 shooting on threes. Yes, he's athletic. But he is also very fundamentally sound. Most people figured the Raptors would take a major tumble minus Leonard (now with the LA Clippers). That has not been the case. Siakam is the main reason why.

18. Beilein summed it up this way: "They're just a really good team and they were certainly a better team than us tonight."

21. Next up: Each of the Cavs' past six opponents made the playoffs last season. They won once. Now, they get a stretch of three straight at home against so-called lesser foes. The fun starts Wednesday vs. the Charlotte Hornets.