Dribbles: Reality Offsets Cavaliers' Promise in Blowout Loss

Random dribbles following the Cavaliers' 117-97 road loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday:

1. We don't know if the Cavs' plans for the future will work. We only can try to believe what we're told. We can get a little bit of an idea by watching the likes of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. But even that isn't telling us much. Not yet.

2. There are two types of franchises in the NBA -- the ones that are contending for a title and the ones that tell you they will hopefully contend someday. The Cavs are the latter. That much we do know. That is also all we know.

3. What's the point of all this? Well, until the Cavs can fulfill their hopes, we will get nights like this against good teams on the road. It will be a lot of ugly basketball, a lot of inconsistency and probably more than a few unwatchable blowouts.

4. For the Cavs (10-23), all of that stuff showed up Tuesday. Just like Friday's loss at Boston, this resembled more of a scrimmage than something people would pay to see. Then again, the crowd in Toronto sure seemed to enjoy it.

5. As for the Cavs, well, Sexton (22 points), Porter (13) and Garland (12) again gave glimpses of their individual talent. Cedi Osman, another member of the youth movement, also wasn't too bad. Osman scored 14 points and tied Garland and Porter with four assists.

6. Most nights, the Cavs will put forth the effort. But they just don't have the experience, talent or depth to match up. Not with playoff teams, and certainly not with the defending champions in their own building.

7. It's true that the Raptors (23-11) were missing the injured Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol, two big reasons for the title. Still, there is a lot to be said for having players who "have been there before," even if those players aren't stars. The Raptors know how to play together under coach Nick Nurse and how to win.

8. The Cavs have two starting title-winners themselves in Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love. Thompson (14 points, 11 rebounds) has consistently given great effort since the day he arrived in 2011. You can almost always count on him for at least that much.

9. Love (10 points, 11 rebounds) hasn't been as reliable. That's especially been the case this season. When he's good, he's been very good. When he's just OK, he comes dangerously close to disappearing.

10. I don't know this for a fact, and haven't heard anything close to it from anyone who would know -- but it wouldn't be a big surprise if the Cavs are ready to move on.

11. Love started as a great fit and strong leader under first-time NBA coach John Beilein. But when is the last time you heard anyone mention that? It feels like months ago. It feels like Love only wants to be in Cleveland because he is being paid to do so.

12. Beilein admitted to reporters that the Cavs were just bad. He gave Toronto credit and mentioned that it was the Cavs' third straight on the road. Maybe they were exhausted. "But we just were not very good," he said. "Now we have to watch the video and see what we can do to get better.”

13. That is just the way it will go for these Cavs. A lot of studying film, a lot of lessons learned the hard way.

14. Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry scored 24 to pace the Raptors, his experience as a winner shining through.

15. Thompson is a Toronto native and had high praise for Lowry, even calling him a future Hall of Famer. "He's a five-time All-Star, Olympic gold medalist, an NBA champ. He's their backbone," Thompson said. "He keeps this ship running and he's playing at a high level. Kyle's a bulldog, he's going to compete every night. That's why his teammates always love him."

16. Thompson almost sounded envious. He is a veteran who plays alongside guards who are still learning the pro game. That can't be easy when you won a championship just three short years ago.

17. Next up: The Cavs get another game against the Charlotte Hornets at home on Thursday. The teams met in Cleveland a little more than a week ago. It started a three-game winning streak for the Cavs.