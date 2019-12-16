Cavaliers
Cavaliers at Raptors: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers pay a visit to defending NBA champion Toronto on Monday. Here are some quick notes:

TIPOFF: 7:30 p.m.

ARENA: Scotiabank Arena

TV/RADIO: FOX Sports Ohio; WTAM 1100-AM, Cavs Radio Network.

RECORDS: Cavaliers 6-20; Raptors 17-8

PROBABLE STARTERS: Cavs - Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland, Collin Sexton. Raptors - Marc Gasol, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Normal Powell, Kyle Lowry.

NOTES: The Cavs just sort of served as a scrimmage partner in their previous game at Milwaukee. You knew they had no real shot to win, and so did the Bucks. ... Gone are the days when the Cavs used to own the Raptors. That's so 2017-18. ...  The Raptors are coming off a win over the Nets. Toronto doesn't look like a title-contender but it has surprised behind Pascal Siakam and a few others. ... Siakam scored 30 vs. the Nets. Marc Gasol came to life with 17 points and 15 boards. ... So the Cavs are going to have their hands full with a big team that's 10-3 at home. ... On the bright side, in the last three games, the Cavs are averaging 111.7 points and shooting 38 percent on 3-pointers. ... It's the transition defense that has been a major struggle. ... They will have to be at their absolute best just to keep things close in Toronto. ... In case you missed it, here are NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski's latest thoughts on Kevin Love.

KEY INJURIES: Cavs - Nothing new to report. Raptors - Fred VanVleet (knee) doubtful.

ODDS: Cavaliers are 12.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 217 points.

PREDICTION: The Cavs have undoubtedly played better lately. They have actually been at their best on the road. I picked them to beat Houston, lose to San Antonio and then lose to Milwaukee. So I'm a miserable 1-2 in my last three. Pick: Toronto, 117-105.

