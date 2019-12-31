Cavaliers Maven
Cavaliers at Raptors: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers pay another visit to the defending champion Toronto Raptors. Here are some quick notes:

TIPOFF: 7 p.m.

ARENA: ScotiaBank Arena, Toronto

TV/RADIO: FOX Sports Ohio; WTAM 1100-AM, Cavs Radio Network.

RECORDS: Cavaliers 10-22; Raptors 22-11.

PROBABLE STARTERS: Cavs - Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland, Collin Sexton. Raptors - Serge Ibaka, OG Anunoby, Patrick McCaw, Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry.

NOTES: Kevin Love is expected to be a go for the Cavs after missing Saturday's win in Minnesota. ... That said, the Cavs official game notes have Larry Nance Jr. listed as the starting power forward. ... Could be a typo, and I'm sure glad most people don't point out mine. ... The good news for the Cavs is Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol are out for the Raptors. ... The bad news is Love always seems to struggle against Ibaka. ... The worse news is the Raptors are coming off a home loss to the Thunder. It wouldn't be like them to lose two in a row. ... But the Cavs have won four of five and are looking for their first big upset of 2019. Last chance.

KEY INJURIES: Cavs - Nothing new to report. Timberwolves - Pascal Siakam (groin) out; Marc Gasol (hamstring) out. 

ODDS: Cavaliers are 9-point underdogs. The over/under is 218.5.

PREDICTION: I'm coming off a loss, as I picked the Cavs to fall at Minnesota. They are undoubtedly playing better lately, but beating good teams on the road isn't something they're capable of yet. Prediction: Raptors 108, Cavs 98. My record on the season is 24-8.

