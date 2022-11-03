Cavs Showing They Can Compete With The Best In The East

A seven-game series of that would be pretty enjoyable to watch, no?

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics authored another early-season thriller on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the two teams once again needed overtime to decide a winner. Jayson Tatum hammered home a thunderous dunk in the final seconds of regulation as Boston completed the comeback.

Tatum blocked Donovan Mitchell’s last heave at the end of regulation to force overtime.

But these Cavaliers are different. Despite the small sample size, the Cavs never appear to flinch when faced with adversity. Frequently, it only seems to galvanize the Wine and Gold.

The Cavs ran out to a 114-109 lead in their third overtime contest in just six games before Boston crept back within one point. Jaylen Brown’s fadeaway jumper as time expired clanged off the back of the rim as Dean Wade contested and a sellout crowd of 19,432 erupted in celebration.

Wade’s defensive pressure came just minutes after Tatum beat him on a backdoor cut to slam home the game tying basket in regulation.

No harm, no foul. Even if Tatum voiced his protest. But a short memory goes a long way as the Cavs never let the Celtics rattle them.

Final: Cavaliers 114, Celtics 113.

Welcome Back DG!

Darius Garland returned from a five-game absence after suffering an eye injury in the season opener and boy, did he not disappoint. Garland rattled home his first three triples and scored 14 points in the first quarter and never once looked rusty.

The 14-point outburst was Garland’s highest opening quarter scoring total in his career. His previous high for points in a first quarter was 12 which he accomplished four times, most recently in the Play-In game against Atlanta on March 31st.

Before the game, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland wouldn’t be under any minute restriction and wasn’t even going to wear any protective eyewear. Bickerstaff said he planned on staggering the pair on the floor with Mitchell getting longer shifts with Garland seeing the floor in shorter spurts.

Garland showed explosiveness while handling the ball and his shot looked as pure as ever. As for his vision? Despite his left eye still being swollen and bloodshot, he appears to have no issue seeing the floor.

Just check out this pass to Kevin Love. What was better, the dish or the dunk?

Garland was everything you could have hoped for in more after returning from such a scary injury. He admitted he thought he was headed for surgery in Toronto immediately after he was poked in the left eye by Gary Trent Jr.

Trent offered an apology via text message following the game.

DG says its water under the bridge and he’s just happy to. His excitement was visible from morning shootaround all the way through tipoff. He scored a team-high 29 points in 42 minutes while dishing out 12 assists.

Splitting time

Donovan Mitchell Came into Wednesday night leading the league in minutes per-game at 39.

Bickerstaff’s plan has been to stagger Mitchell and Garland to ensure one of the two is always on the floor. Overtime will inherently drive the minutes-total up but Mitchell still somehow looked fresh in overtime on his way to playing almost 44 minutes.

He threw down a beautiful alley-oop from his back court running mate to open overtime.

Both Garland and Mitchell can create off the dribble, they can both catch and shoot and they’re good passers. The pair combined for 54 points but hen you get 18 assists between the two of them and only one turnover, that’s exactly what you want from your guards.

Stingy Defense?

Despite the Cavs 6-1 record and coming in as the third-best defensive team in the NBA, Bickerstaff has felt his team hasn’t put together a complete 48 minutes.

There was one possession late in the third quarter where Boston pulled down two offensive rebounds to secure extra possessions. While you’d love to see the Cavs close out and come away with a rebound, EVERY shot on the extra possessions were contested.

Mitchell went flying through the air, first into the seats and then soaring out towards mid-court after contested along three by Jaylen Brown.

Jarrett Allen had a tremendous rejection of Marcus Smart to start off the overtime frame and Wade capped it with a great closeout on Brown to force a contested shot.

There are times when the Cavs have gone cold this season, which we’ll get to in a minute, but their commitment to team defense allows them to stay within striking distance and never let their opponent get too far ahead.

Cavs Gone Cold

Within about a four-minute stretch in the second quarter, Boston came roaring back. The Cavs had led for more than 17 minutes in the first half but the Celtics used a 13-0 run to take the lead going into the break.

The Cavs shot 6-for-24 from the floor and 3-for-11 from deep and at one point were just 4-for-20.

On Sunday night against the Knicks the Wine and Gold shot themselves out of and back into the game. Despite the Cavs ranking at the top of the league in three-point shooting percentage they have gone ice cold from deep at times.

After surrendering just 15 points in the 4th quarter to the Knicks Sunday night, the Cavs were outscored 29-15 in the second quarter on Wednesday. But they closed out the third quarter on a 29-10 run.

Neither team had a particularly good shooting night from deep. The two teams combined for just 22 three-pointers and show below 30-percent from long range.

Bench Scoring Trails Off

The Cavs bench had been an early-season storyline through the first four games, because of the firepower guys like Kevin Love and Cedi Osman provided in relief of the starters. Since doubling up the Magic 27-13 on October 26th, they’ve been outscored in three-straight.

Love missed all five 3s he took on Wednesday night. Dean Wade also went 0-for from deep. Cedi Osman played just 12 minutes and didn’t score a point and Okoro didn’t even attempt a shot in 8 minutes.

All five starters scored in double figures. The rest of the team put up just 16 points on a night the Cavs scored 114.

It may just be a blip on the radar, but when the bench is clicking it goes a long way towards the Cavs being one of the best shooting teams in the league like we’ve seen overall this year. When it’s cold, the big names have to do a lot of heavy lifting.

