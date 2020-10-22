Cavs not expected to pursue NBA Slam Dunk champ Jones, after all

The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls are expected to be among the team pursuing Miami Heat free agent guard/forward Derrick Jones Jr., according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Meanwhile, despite earlier reports, the Cleveland Cavaliers do not have an interest in Jones, SI.com has learned.

Jones averaged 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 59 games for the Eastern Conference champions, winning the NBA Slam Dunk contest along the way. Along with being considered one of the league’s most electrifying dunkers, Jones has made a name for himself as a strong perimeter defender.

