Cavs Slide Continues, Fall 113-98 To Bucks

The Cavs continue to struggle as they drop their fifth straight game and fall to the Milwaukee Bucks 113 to 98.

Cleveland started the quarter off strong. After a slow start against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday evening, Cleveland came out and scored 37 points in the first quarter. This is tied for the most points they've scored in an opening quarter all season.

With this matchup being against two of the best defensive teams in the league, the game should've been a low scoring one. However, they combined for 121 points in the first half and the Cavs found themselves down one after two quarters.

Even though Cleveland only faced a small deficit coming out of the break, they quickly let the game get out of hand in the third quarter. They were outscored 34 to 18 in the third and dug themselves quite the hole to get out of in the fourth.

Everyone knows that when you play the Bucks Giannis Anteokounmpo is going to muscle his way and get his fair share of points. The key to beating Milwaukee is not allowing their role players to get hot. Cleveland couldn't find a way to do that on Wednesday night.

Brook Lopez (brother of Cavs' Robin Lopez) was unconscious from behind the three-point line the entire night. He finished with 29 points and was 10 for 13 from behind the arc.

The frustrating part was that the likes of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley all had solid games on the offensive end. Garland and Mitchell both finished with 23 points and Mobley chimed in with 20 points of his own.

It's on the defensive end that the team needs to figure it out.

Thankfully the Cavs have a good chance to get back on track Friday as they head home to take on the Charlotte Hornets who are just 4-12 on the season.

