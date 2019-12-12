Cavaliers at Spurs: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

The Cavaliers pay their lone visit of the season to San Antonio on Thursday. Here are some quick pregame notes:

TIPOFF: 8:30 p.m.

ARENA: AT & T Center

TV/RADIO: FOX Sports Ohio; WTAM 1100-AM, Cavs Radio Network.

RECORDS: Cavaliers 5-19; Spurs 9-14.

PROBABLE STARTERS: Cavs - Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland, Collin Sexton. Spurs - LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay, DeMar DeRozan, Bryn Forbes, Derrick White.



NOTES: There are no injuries to report for the Cavs, other than rookie Dylan Windler, who is still playing for the Canton Charge. ... The Cavs aren't winning, but it's clear they have played much better in each of the previous two games. ... I just wonder if or when all the losing will get to John Beilein. ... The first-time coach lost just 46 games in the previous five seasons combined at Michigan. He could reach that point by the All-Star Game in Year One with Cleveland. ... The Cavs' 24-0 run vs. Houston on Wednesday was their longest run in a decade (Dec. 9, 2009). ... Jordan Clarkson has scored in double figures in 19 of the Cavs' 24 games. He trails only Montrezl Harrell (22) and Lou Williams (20) in double-figure scoring games by a reserve. Harrell and Williams both play for the LA Clippers. ... The Spurs are coming off a 105-104 win over Sacramento. They are 7-6 at home.

ODDS: Cavaliers are 11.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 218.5 points.

PREDICTION: The Cavs have played very well lately, but I suspect a back-to-back with the second game on the road won't go too well. Spurs 107, Cavs 92.