Cavaliers
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cavaliers at Spurs: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers pay their lone visit of the season to San Antonio on Thursday. Here are some quick pregame notes:

TIPOFF: 8:30 p.m.

ARENA: AT&T Center

TV/RADIO: FOX Sports Ohio; WTAM 1100-AM, Cavs Radio Network.

RECORDS: Cavaliers 5-19; Spurs 9-14.

PROBABLE STARTERS: Cavs - Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland, Collin Sexton. Spurs - LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay, DeMar DeRozan, Bryn Forbes, Derrick White.

NOTES: There are no injuries to report for the Cavs, other than rookie Dylan Windler, who is still playing for the Canton Charge. ... The Cavs aren't winning, but it's clear they have played much better in each of the previous two games. ... I just wonder if or when all the losing will get to John Beilein. ... The first-time coach lost just 46 games in the previous five seasons combined at Michigan. He could reach that point by the All-Star Game in Year One with Cleveland. ... The Cavs' 24-0 run vs. Houston on Wednesday was their longest run in a decade (Dec. 9, 2009). ... Jordan Clarkson has scored in double figures in 19 of the Cavs' 24 games. He trails only Montrezl Harrell (22) and Lou Williams (20) in double-figure scoring games by a reserve. Harrell and Williams both play for the LA Clippers. ... The Spurs are coming off a 105-104 win over Sacramento. They are 7-6 at home. 

ODDS: Cavaliers are 11.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 218.5 points.

PREDICTION: The Cavs have played very well lately, but I suspect a back-to-back with the second game on the road won't go too well. Spurs 107, Cavs 92.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Cavs Seek Pick in Trade for Love; Making Nearly Everyone Available

Sam Amico

The latest on the Cavaliers, Kevin Love and what moves they may be looking to move ahead of the trade deadline.

Dribbles: Porter Jr. Gives Cavs Reason to Smile in Loss to Harden, Rockets

Sam Amico

Rookie shines as Cavaliers put up fight, but can't overcome James Harden's 55-point eruption.

For Cavs, Another High-Powered Challenge Awaits

Sam Amico

James Harden and the Houston Rockets pay their lone visit of the season to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets: Lineups, Preview and Odds

Sam Amico

A look at Wednesday's matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Dribbles: Results Aren't Any Better, But Cavs' Fight Returns

Sam Amico

It sounds strange to say after a 22-point loss, but Cavaliers give better effort vs. mighty Celtics.

Report: Cavs Forward Love's Injuries, Contract Concern Opposing Teams

Sam Amico

An opposing GM says Kevin Love would be a hard sell to ownership because of his injury history.

Cavaliers Allow Trade Exception to Expire

Sam Amico

Cavs find no use for extra money acquired a year ago.

Cavaliers Still Have Long, Daunting Road Ahead

Sam Amico

Difficult stretch of schedule not likely to do struggling Cavs any favors.

Dribbles: At This Point, Exploring Love Trade Makes Sense for Cavs

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers keep losing big, so what's the point in keeping veteran big man?

Cavs' Love on Trade Talk: 'If We Decide to Go That Way, It's Part of the Business'

Sam Amico

Cavaliers power forward says rebuilding definitely has its frustrations.