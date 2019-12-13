Pregame Dribbles: Cavs' Schedule About to Get Easier. Sort of.

Some quick pregame dribbles as the Cavaliers pay a visit to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday (8:30 p.m., FOX Sports Ohio).

1. Looking for a little good news about a team that has lost eight straight and 13 of 14? Well, how about this -- the Cavs have only the 27th toughest schedule remaining. In other words, only three teams have an easier schedule as of this moment. That is all according to the excellent Tankathon.com site.

2. Up until this point, the Cavs (5-19) have had one of the top-10 most difficult schedules in the league. Of course, "strength" is relative, as it really only factors in the opponents' winning percentage.

3. For instance, tonight's game comes against a team with a losing record, as the Spurs (9-14) are off to one of their worst starts under Gregg Popovich. But you can throw out their record, because the Cavs played a highly emotional game vs. Houston on Wednesday. Then they hopped on a plane and flew to Texas. We all know how back-to-backs tend to go when the second night is on the road.

4. But hey, there is a break coming soon. Starting in the middle of next week, the Cavs have consecutive home games against Charlotte, Memphis and Atlanta. None are expected to make the playoffs. The Hawks are young and just plain bad.

5. Of course, each probably has the Cavs circled on the calendar as a winnable game, too. Bottom line: Nobody involved can look past the other guy.

6. As for the here and now, another new report about Kevin Love and trades came out after Wednesday's game. You can read the latest on SI.com right here. As I wrote in that story, an opposing GM told me has had no talks with the Cavs. Doesn't mean he won't. He just hasn't yet. (Or so he says.)

7. For the first time this season, six members of the Cavs scored in double figures in the same game Wednesday -- Kevin Porter Jr. (24), Collin Sexton (18), Kevin Love (17), Jordan Clarkson (17), Tristan Thompson (11) and Darius Garland (11). That is the kind of balance every team seeks. As I wrote last night, the Cavs aren't as concerned with winning as they are with playing the right way.

8. Back to strength of schedule. Per Tankathon, Golden State has the toughest remaining slate. That is good for tanking. Hard to believe it was the Cavs and Warriors in the Finals in 2018. Now, they will be fighting for a new kind of No. 1.

9. I wrote more notes and thoughts, and made a prediction, right here.