Cavaliers' Thompson, Garland Out; Drummond Doubtful Vs. Jazz

Center Tristan Thompson will miss his second straight game with a left knee contusion when the Cavaliers host the Utah Jazz on Monday night (7 p.m., FOX Sports Ohio).

Also, rookie guard Darius Garland will miss his second game of the season with a left groin strain.

Along with that, starting center Andre Drummond is doubtful with a right calf strain that's been nagging him for more than a week.

Thompson is averaging 12.2 points and 10.2 rebounds in the final season of his contract. His injury is not considered serious and he is day-to-day.

Garland has started in all 59 games in which he's appeared is averaging 12.3 points and 3.9 assists.

Drummond is averaging 15.2 points and 10.8 boards in six appearances with the Cavs. He is at 17.5 and 15.3, respectively, on the season.

The Cavs (17-43) have lost two straight and are 3-3 under coach J.B. Bickerstaff. This is the second of a five-game homestand.