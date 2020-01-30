Cavs, Love and Thompson In Limbo With Trade Deadline Looming

Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson are two of the two main names on the Cavaliers heading into the trade deadline, and the possibilities do indeed exist.

Love could be traded. Thompson could be traded. Both could be traded. Neither could be traded.

Right now, it's hard to tell, as things have been fairly quiet across the league, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said on a trade-deadline special Wednesday night.

The feeling today seemingly is that the Cavs wouldn't get a whole lot for Love. He still has $90 million left on his contract. He has an injury history. But mostly, it appears he is not viewed as someone who will put a contending team over the top. Contending teams don't have a lot to offer either. At least, not the type of return the Cavs would be seeking (young players and draft picks).

If the Cavs are to trade Love, many are saying, it will likely be after the season. But you can be fairly certain GM Koby Altman will have some conversations about Love between now and the deadline (Thursday, Feb. 6).

"It’s well known at this point that Kevin Love wants out of Cleveland; the market for a hefty, multi-year contract and a player perceived by some as high-maintenance is less welcoming," wrote SI.com's Jeremy Woo. "It’s still possible he moves, as the veteran star can provide immediate help and experience to most any starting lineup.

"In theory, Love holds the most value for competitive mid-market teams, who would have a more difficult time landing a player of his caliber by trying to utilize cap room in free agency."

Thompson is a different story. He has an expiring contract -- and while he's not as offensively skilled as a Love, he's a better defender and continues to be the ultimate energy guy.

Nor does Thompson need to be a part of the offense to help your team. He can gobble up rebounds and dish the ball back out to the scorers and stars. That is what he did during the Cavs' championship-winning season of 2016, when he played alongside the likes of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Love. You could make the case that Thompson is a better player today than he was even then.

"Tristan Thompson and his expiring $18 million salary should be much easier for the Cavaliers to flip, although getting much more than a second rounder and contractual filler might prove difficult for Cleveland," Woo wrote. "At this point, whatever they can get for him should be enough to pull the trigger on a deal."

Woo makes a valid point, as the Cavs don't want to lose Thompson for nothing at the end of the season. And if the sides haven't talked extension at this point ... well, it really makes you wonder what the near future holds for the Cavs and a big man the franchise truly values.

Trade talks are likely to pick up after the Super Bowl on Sunday, as NBA teams start to feel a little desperate in the final hours before the deadline. The Cavs are focused on the youth movement that's centered on the likes of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr. and Dylan Windler (when healthy).

Meanwhile, John Henson, Matthew Dellavedova and Brandon Knight are also veterans with expiring deals. Whenever that's the case, you're going to hit the rumor mill as a trade or buyout candidate. That's just today's NBA.

Mostly, though, it's hard to know how Love and Thompson fit the big picture. It's hard to know for sure, and perhaps the Cavs don't even know at this point. But at this time next week, we'll all definitely have a pretty good idea.