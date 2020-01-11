Thompson Aims to Keep Getting Ball as Cavaliers Head West

No one is expecting Tristan Thompson to put up another career night, but the Cavaliers sure could use something similar.

Thompson is coming off a game in which he erupted for 35 points and 14 rebounds against Detroit's Andre Drummond. The Cavs beat the Pistons on the road in overtime.

Thompson's teammates celebrated his performance in the locker room after the game, jumping up and down as if they had just won a title. That was not a surprise. Thompson has always been a favorite of those who wear the same uniform and respected by those who play against him.

But now comes another tall task. First, Thompson will square off with Denver center Nikola Jokic, as the Cavs visit the Nuggets on Saturday (9 p.m., FOX Sports Ohio). Jokic is an All-Star with a complete game. He can go out on the floor, run the offense and score down low.

After that, it will be Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Cavs (11-27) meet them Monday. Now, Davis suffered a back injury and appears to be day-to-day. But no matter who Thompson faces vs. the West-leading Lakers, it will be a challenge. He may even occasionally square off with old friend LeBron James.

For now, though, the focus is on Jokic and the Nuggets. While Jokic's nickname is "The Joker," the Nuggets are no joke. They are 26-11 and seem to be even better lately than they were at the start.

Either way, Thompson will just try to keep a good thing going. In order for that happen, just like fellow big man Kevin Love, Thompson will need to keep getting the ball from young guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

"Drummond was going at me, so my teammates said to go back at him," Thompson said of Thursday's career performance. "Collin and DG found me on dumpoffs and alley-oops. They attract attention in the pick-and-roll, especially when I set a screen for them. So if they make the reads and pass the ball, I'll go and finish, make them look good."

The game against Detroit truly was a teamwide effort, as the Cavs rallied from 13 down to win for just the second time in eight games. Garland finished with 20 points and seven assists. Sexton scored 19. Love was quiet most of the night, a victim of Detroit's constant harassment. But he still finished with 17 after hitting the biggest three of the night in OT.

In order for the Cavs to have a chance against the Nuggets in Denver, they will need a similar performance from everyone yet again.

Thompson may not need to be as good as he was against Drummond in terms of stats, but he will need to be good nonetheless.

This trip of talented opposing big men is only just beginning, and the Cavs will always benefit if Thompson shows he belongs up there, too.