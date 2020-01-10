Dribbles: Cavaliers Come Together Just When They Needed to Most

DETROIT -- Random dribbles from the Cavaliers' 115-112 thriller of a win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

1. On a night the Cavaliers had every reason to collapse, they banded together. And oh what a night they picked, as they were coming off about 24 hours of making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

2. Teams that have a major problem with the coach don't rally on the road to snap a five-game losing streak. Nor do those teams celebrate like a college squad in the locker room after the game.

3. But that was the Cavs on Thursday. One night after John Beilein admittedly said what many considered the wrong thing, the Cavs looked as unified as ever.

4. In case you missed it, Beilein admittedly erred during a private team film session Wednesday night. He was trying to compliment the players when he said that they stopped playing like "thugs." Beilein told ESPN he meant to say the players had stopped playing like "slugs."

5. It created a firestorm on both traditional and social media. But the Cavs came back from 13 down to force overtime -- then offered support for Beilein after the win.

6. Cavs rookie guard Darius Garland: "“We’re behind him 100 percent. He’s trying to win just like we are."

7. Fellow guard Collin Sexton added, "He calls us slugs all the time, because we're slow. But it's good. We knew what he meant. It was just blown out of proportion."

8. More Sexton: “Everybody says the wrong word sometimes. But we played for him. We told him we were gonna go out there and get a win. It felt good to get a win for the team as well as Coach. We're with him."

9. This was a team-wide effort in the truest sense, in winning a game the Cavaliers probably should have lost. They were outplayed, even dominated, for about 40 of the 48 minutes. They trailed early in overtime. They couldn't stop Andre Drummond (28 points, 23 massive rebounds) for most of the night, or Derrick Rose (27 points) for any of it. Yet somehow, they got it done.

10. As good as the Cavs were as a team, nobody performed better individually than Tristan Thompson. He erupted for a career-high 35 points, burying 12 of 15 shots -- as well as a pair of important free throws at the end of regulation. Drummond was fantastic. Thompson was better.

11. Also, after not being able to get anything going for the first four quarters, Kevin Love hit the 3-pointer of the night. It came with 37.9 seconds left in OT to break a tie and put the Cavs up, 113-110. Just as the Cavs needed the win, Love needed that shot to drop.

12. Overall, it was a great way to silence the skeptics and begin a massive trip that will take the Cavs (11-27) to Denver next. They then pay a visit to Los Angeles to face the Lakers and Clippers on back-to-back nights. That right there is three of the top teams in the Western Conference in their own buildings.

13. Translation: The Cavs really needed this one.

14. Garland gave another promising showing with 20 points and seven assists. Sexton went for 20 points, and Love finished with 17.

15. Another unsung hero was no less than forward Alfonzo McKinnie, waived at the start of the week. He was re-signed to a 10-day deal early Thursday, then showed up to the arena and was celebrated by teammates. McKinnie completed his busy day with two big stops of Rose near the end.

16. Beilein on the win: "Usually, it's a college locker room where everyone is jumping around. In a pro locker room, everyone is chilling after a win. That locker room is hopping around right now. Everybody was really excited. If they’re excited then the coaching staff is excited."

17. Meanwhile, the Pistons (14-25) can't be feeling good about this one. Just two nights earlier, they had been the team to steal one from the Cavs. That happened in Cleveland. The Cavs returned the favor Thursday. Again, they simply refused to die when all seemed lost. Again, it happened at a time when the Cavs really needed a reason to smile.

18. Finally, a quick personal story to help brighten your day. It goes like this: When a game ends, I join other reporters in interviewing Beilein and the players. After that, I quickly retreat to the designated media area to write. But on this night, for whatever reason, I decided to drive back home to Ohio, stop at a rest area, and write from there.

19. Not a terrible idea -- unless you can't find your car. Or in my case, your brand new silver pickup truck. But that's precisely what happened. I left the arena and exited to the left. I should've gone right. The result was me wandering aimlessly through the streets of downtown Detroit. For 45 minutes. Alone. After midnight.

20. Eventually, I started to think the truck had been towed. Then I thought maybe it had been stolen. So I panicked ... and called the police. They were of little help. They needed the Vehicle Identification Number. That, of course, was in the truck I couldn't find.

21. After that, I called a Lyft driver. I figured if I was going to remain downtown, it might be best not to do it on foot. At this point, it was close to 12:30 a.m. I was tired. It was cold and dark. I felt a few drops of rain. Walking was doing me no good. So let's ride, I thought.

22. The driver showed up. We rode around for 10 minutes scoping parking lots. Finally ... I spotted the truck. Turns out, it was maybe a three-minute walk from the arena. Maybe.

23. I always get lost in Detroit. Happens every time. So I was especially determined not to let it happen again. Instead, I got more lost than ever. But hey, it worked out OK for the Lyft driver. I was so elated to find my truck, he likely received one of the largest tips in Lyft-driving history.

23. So, lesson learned. Next time, I'm riding with another Cleveland writer.

24. We will end on that note. The Cavs have a travel day before visiting Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Saturday. I'm sure I'll talk to you again before then.