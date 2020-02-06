Dribbles: Cavs Battle, Lose Game; Will They Lose Thompson Next?

Random dribbles following the Cavaliers' 109-103 road loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

1. The story of this game was the Cavs' lack of experience in winning situations, their 20 turnovers and the Thunder seeming to only take the Cavs seriously when it mattered.

2. The Cavs kept it close most of the night and it was tied with about 2 minutes left. The Thunder then made the right plays behind their veterans. The Cavs did not.

3. But hey, it could have been worse. The Cavs (13-39) were again without Tristan Thompson, out with what the team called a sore quad. The Cavs also looked bad during a recent home stretch, even when Thompson was in uniform. They are still playing better on the road than they are at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where they've lost 11 straight.

4. Collin Sexton scored 23, Kevin Love had 20 and the Cavs lost. It feels like I'm writing that same thing after every game. Dennis Schroder led the surprising Thunder with 30 points, including six in a crucial 43-second span late.

5. The Thunder (31-20) have won eight of nine. The Cavs have lost 12 of 13.

6. Now for the story that most Cavs fans actually care about -- the NBA trade deadline. It's Thursday at 3 p.m. Thompson has emerged to earn the title of Cavalier Most Likely To Be Traded.

7. Thompson may really have a sore quad. He's missed the last two games. I don't really know. I do know Thompson missing the final two games before the deadline seems suspicious. The Cavs may be closing in on a deal, and if that's the case, last thing they need is Thompson getting hurt (worse).

8. Several league sources told me late Wednesday that the Cavs were indeed working on a Thompson trade and a few others. They have "a couple irons in the fire," one said.

9. Predictions: Thompson gets traded. Love does not. I'm shaky on Henson. Teams are definitely interested. That includes New York. Thompson has been linked to Washington and the LA Clippers.

10. There has been talk the Cavs are seeking a first-rounder for Thompson. "Maybe, if they send him to Milwaukee," one rival GM told me.

11. That wasn't any inside information. Rather, the GM was making a point. He was implying that if the Cavs are to get a first-rounder for Thompson, it will be at the end of the first -- and not anywhere in the lottery.

12. That could happen. A lot of contending teams would love to have a hustling energy big man such as Thompson. A lot of teams (contending or otherwise) like the fact Thompson's contract comes off the books at the end of the season. Any team that trades for Thompson would also have his Larry Bird rights.

13. I won't bog you down with contract talk and legalese. Just know that when a team owns a player's Bird rights, it makes it easier to re-sign him. Theoretically, anyway. That is why some non-contenders would be high on Thompson and not be worried that he'd walk away at the end of the year.

14. Also, according to some of the rival GMs I've spoken to recently, Thompson isn't viewed as a guy who approaches his career with a "contender-or-bust" mentality. He has been at both ends of the spectrum with the Cavs. He has stayed positive and played the same way whether the Cavs were playing for championships ... or lottery picks.

15. The Cavs know Thompson is wanted. That is why they can afford to hold out until the last minute. And if all the offers are bad, they can keep Thompson and either try to sign him to an extension or re-sign him once he hits free agency in July.

16. But that second part is very risky. If Thompson's camp were interested in an extension, that would have been made clear to the Cavs by now. It hasn't been. There has also been talk Thompson is ready to move on. Not from Thompson himself, mind you. Just people who say they know his thinking.

17. Either way, this roster is screaming for a trade. It's much too soon to give up on Sexton, Darius Garland or Kevin Porter Jr. The idea right now is to accumulate as many young players as possible and hope that one or two of them become a hit. At the same time, this is a team with no untouchables.

18. I've written/aggregated no less than 24 stories in the last 36 hours. I stopped counting at, like, 12. So we will end this here. All I know is if the Cavs trade Thompson, they will have lost a true pro and another guy who is admired by fans. Hopefully for their sake, the return is special -- or at least becomes something special.

19. Next up: The Cavs have a few days off before getting another chance to end that massive home losing streak against Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers. That game isn't until Sunday. I wonder what the Cavs' roster will look like then.