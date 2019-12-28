Cavaliers Maven
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Cavaliers at Timberwolves: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers pay their lone visit of the season to Minnesota on Saturday. Here are some quick notes:

TIPOFF: 8 p.m.

ARENA: Target Center

TV/RADIO: FOX Sports Ohio; WTAM 1100-AM, Cavs Radio Network.

RECORDS: Cavaliers 9-22; Timberwolves 11-19.

PROBABLE STARTERS: Cavs - Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland, Collin Sexton. Timberwolves - Dieng, Robert Covington, Andrew Wiggins, Treveon Graham, Shabazz Napier.

NOTES: The Timberwolves are coming off a double-overtime win at Sacramento on Thursday, 105-104. ... They have been a disappointment year after thankless year. It can't be easy being a fan of the Wolves. ... Remember the Kevin Love-Andrew Wiggins trade back in 2014? We made a big deal about it then. Love has a title. Wiggins once made the playoffs. ... I often wonder if the Cavs still would have won the championship in 2016 had they kept Wiggins. Would love (pun intended) to hear your thoughts ... This will be an entirely different matchup if Karl Anthony-Towns can't go. He has a sprained knee. If he can't, the Cavs have a chance. ... With him, they might too. It's not like the Timberwolves are world-beaters either way. ... That said, there's a good chance the Cavs could be pooped after chasing around the Celtics on Friday in Boston. ... These are the type of road games the Cavs can steal, though. It all depends on which version shows up. ... Former Ohio State wing Keita Bates-Diop is having a solid season off the Timberwolves' bench. ... Lottery pick and Minnesota shooting guard Jarrett Culver has been so-so.

KEY INJURIES: Cavs - Nothing new to report. Timberwolves - Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) questionable.

ODDS: Cavaliers are 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under is TBA.

PREDICTION: While I think the Cavs can steal one here, it's hard for me to feel confident picking them on the second night of a back-to-back on the road. So I'm not going to. Timberwolves 103, Cavaliers 98. My record is 25-6 this year.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dribbles: Again, Cavs Mostly Helpless Against Contending Celtics

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers did some decent things, but don't have the talent to challenge the likes of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Boston.

Amico: Cavs Trade of Clarkson Rushed, Brings Nothing in Return

Sam Amico

Dante Exum and second-round picks from Jazz not nearly enough of a return for one of league's top reserve scorers.

Cavaliers Offering Exum a Chance to be Reborn in Basketball

Sam Amico

Trade that delivered young swingman from Jazz is an opportunity for both Cavaliers and Dante Exum.

Cavaliers Trading Clarkson to Jazz for Exum, Picks

Sam Amico

Cavs reportedly received former lottery pick and two second-rounders.

Dribbles: On Night of Trade, Cavaliers Show Progress Once Again

Sam Amico

Youngsters Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. play pivotal roles in Cavs' third straight victory.

Hawks Coach Pierce Offers High Praise for Cavs' Young Backcourt

Sam Amico

Collin Sexton and Darius Garland displaying energy, coming together, Lloyd Pierce says.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

Collin Sexton and the Cavaliers square off with Trae Young and the Hawks for the first time this season.

Cavaliers' Nance Jr. questionable for Hawks

Sam Amico

Power forward experiencing some soreness in left knee.

Dribbles: For a Night, Cavs Put on Show Pleasing to Fans, Themselves

Sam Amico

Jordan Clarkson, Kevin Love play critical roles as Cavaliers rally past Grizzlies for second straight win.

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

Sam Amico

The Cavaliers square off with No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant and the Grizzlies for the first time this season.