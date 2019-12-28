Cavaliers at Timberwolves: Lineups, Preview, Odds, Prediction

The Cavaliers pay their lone visit of the season to Minnesota on Saturday. Here are some quick notes:

TIPOFF: 8 p.m.

ARENA: Target Center

TV/RADIO: FOX Sports Ohio; WTAM 1100-AM, Cavs Radio Network.

RECORDS: Cavaliers 9-22; Timberwolves 11-19.

PROBABLE STARTERS: Cavs - Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland, Collin Sexton. Timberwolves - Dieng, Robert Covington, Andrew Wiggins, Treveon Graham, Shabazz Napier.



NOTES: The Timberwolves are coming off a double-overtime win at Sacramento on Thursday, 105-104. ... They have been a disappointment year after thankless year. It can't be easy being a fan of the Wolves. ... Remember the Kevin Love-Andrew Wiggins trade back in 2014? We made a big deal about it then. Love has a title. Wiggins once made the playoffs. ... I often wonder if the Cavs still would have won the championship in 2016 had they kept Wiggins. Would love (pun intended) to hear your thoughts ... This will be an entirely different matchup if Karl Anthony-Towns can't go. He has a sprained knee. If he can't, the Cavs have a chance. ... With him, they might too. It's not like the Timberwolves are world-beaters either way. ... That said, there's a good chance the Cavs could be pooped after chasing around the Celtics on Friday in Boston. ... These are the type of road games the Cavs can steal, though. It all depends on which version shows up. ... Former Ohio State wing Keita Bates-Diop is having a solid season off the Timberwolves' bench. ... Lottery pick and Minnesota shooting guard Jarrett Culver has been so-so.

KEY INJURIES: Cavs - Nothing new to report. Timberwolves - Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) questionable.

ODDS: Cavaliers are 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under is TBA.

PREDICTION: While I think the Cavs can steal one here, it's hard for me to feel confident picking them on the second night of a back-to-back on the road. So I'm not going to. Timberwolves 103, Cavaliers 98. My record is 25-6 this year.