Cavs to Celebrate Kobe in First Home Game After Tragedy
Sam Amico
The Cavaliers are playing their first home game following the tragic death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and have arranged a series of tributes.
They are scheduled to tip off vs. No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m.
As of early Tuesday, a sign celebrating Bryant had been positioned outside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
As for the game, the Cavs will show multiple pre-tip video tributes on the Jumbotron, as well as video tributes in the first quarter.
Along with that, there will be a rooftop sign celebrating Bryant and tributes on the arena's new atrium curtain wall and totem signs.
Bryant, 41, and his 13-year old daughter Gianna were among nine who died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning outside of LA. He spent all 20 seasons with the Lakers before retiring in 2016, the year the Cavs won the championship. He made 18 All-Star appearances and won five titles.