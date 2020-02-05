AllCavs
Cavaliers' Thompson Questionable For Thunder

Sam Amico

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson is listed as questionable with a sore quad for the Cavaliers' game Wednesday at Oklahoma City -- the final game before the NBA trade deadline.

Thompson's name has surfaced in trade rumors since a Monday report that the Cavs were making him available in talks. 

A separate report Tuesday suggested Thompson is hoping to be traded after contemplating the idea of an extension earlier in the season. He missed Monday's home loss vs. New York with the same quad soreness.

Thompson, 28, is averaging 11.9 points and 10.4 rebounds. Until Monday, he had missed just two of the first 50 games, leaving his latest injury -- just ahead of the trade deadline -- open to suspicion.

The Cavs (13-38) are tied with Atlanta for worst record in the Eastern Conference.

