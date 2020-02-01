Cavs vs. Warriors Brings Back Memories, But What About Future?

CLEVELAND -- How bad are things for the Golden State Warriors? Bad enough that the Cavaliers are actually favored in this game.

They used to meet in the NBA Finals. Now this may as well be called the Lottery Bowl. Tipoff is 8 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Warriors (10-39) are still coached by Steve Kerr. They still have forward Draymond Green -- though he doesn't seem nearly as good on defense or compile nearly as many triple-doubles these days. As Charles Barkley has said, "Draymond sure has a lot of triple-singles this year."

The Warriors are very much like the Cavs (13-36). They're just not good enough as constructed to win in this league. The Warriors have already made one trade (Willie Cauley-Stein to Dallas). The Cavs hope to make at least one themselves before Thursday's deadline.

Now, there are some differences.

The Warriors will eventually get back injured stars Steph Curry (hand) and Klay Thompson (knee). That will most likely be next season, at least on Thompson. They may be able to trade guard D'Angelo Russell, who doesn't appear to be a fit. (They may even want to start thinking about trading Green.)

They also will have a nice lottery pick after this season in the tank. So they will be adding a young player to a core of veteran winners in time for next season. They have lots of assets and plenty of reasons to keep believing.

The Cavs, well, that's a different matter. They have Kevin Love today ... but will they next year? The same could be asked of Tristan Thompson. Or John Henson. And undoubtedly a few others. Who will they add?

For the Warriors, the plan is to wait on Curry and Thompson and add another young piece or two that really fits. The five-time defending Western Conference champions could be right back to contention.

For the Cavs, the plan seems to be to collect as many young assets as possible and hope that some of them turn out to be a hit. Right now, the future appears to be Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr., Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman. That could change, but that's where the Cavs stand today.

Games like this can make you long for the good old days of trips to the Finals, championship contention and if nothing else, at least a round or two in the playoffs. Games like this bring back memories of when pro basketball captivated the city.

The Warriors could be there as soon as next season. The Cavs feel like they could be light years away. Maybe they are, but maybe they aren't. All we really know is we will know more the next time these teams meet in Cleveland. But that won't be for another year.