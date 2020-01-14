Cavaliers Maven
Cavs Rookie Windler to Have Surgery, Out for Season

Sam Amico

Dylan Windler's debut will have to wait -- all the way until next season.

It was revealed Monday that the rookie guard/forward will miss the entire year with a stress reaction injury in his lower left leg. Windler has been haunted by the injury since training camp and has yet to play in the NBA.

He is scheduled to have surgery Jan. 21.

This from a player who never missed a game in four college seasons at Belmont. He also missed just two as a high schooler in Indiana.

"I'm trying to deal with it physically and mentally," Windler said of the stress reaction last month.

Windler was selected with the No. 26 overall draft pick. He was one of three first-rounders for the Cavs, joining Darius Garland (No. 5 overall) and Kevin Porter Jr. (No. 30).

Windler, 23, is 6-foot-6. He averaged 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in six appearances with the Canton Charge of the G League.

