Wizards Express Trade Interest in Cavaliers Center Thompson

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has reportedly been made available and the Washington Wizards are among those who have expressed an interest, according to multiple outlets.

"A big man who rebounds, does the dirty work and with a trade, the Wizards would have his Bird rights ... a move with an eye toward the future," wrote Candace Buckner of The Washington Post.

Thompson missed the Cavs' home loss to New York on Monday with what the team called a sore quad. He was not with the team in the first half, but sat on the bench in the second.

Several opposing executives told SI.com prior to tipoff that the Cavs have been active in Thompson trade talks.

When asked by text if his team has or intends to contact the Cavs about Thompson, one prominent opposing GM replied, "Yep."

It was also reported earlier in the day that the Cavs had begun to explore the market for Thompson -- who has been with the franchise since it made him the fourth overall pick in 2011.

The trade deadline is Thursday and veteran NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN suggested that the Wizards could be a buyer.

Meanwhile, Thompson told SI.com he intends to remain focused on basketball and "let the people you pay" handle the off-the-court business end of things.

"My whole goal is just to be professional every day," he told SI.com just before the season. "The only thing I'm going to focus on is, 'How can I help the Cavaliers be a better team today?' I've been here the longest. We've had some success and put a (championship) banner in the arena.

"I am focused on being the best Tristan Thompson I can be. All the business of basketball and all the speculation is just part of the game. It will be like that from now until you're done playing. So you just control what you can control -- and that's your effort on the court and being a professional."

Thompson, 28, is averaging 12.0 points and 10.4 rebounds. With his relentless energy and strong leadership skills, he has been a favorite of the organization since his arrival. His contract expires at the end of the season.

Both the Cavs (13-38) and Wizards are looking to reshape their rosters as they head toward another year in the draft lottery. Wizards forward Moe Wagner played for Cavs coach John Beilein at Michigan.

Beilein and Wagner led the Wolverines to the NCAA championship game in 2018.