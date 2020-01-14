Cavaliers Maven
Cavs Center Zizic Out After Taking Shot to Head

Sam Amico

Cavaliers center Ante Zizic is expected to miss some time after suffering a bout of vertigo, a source confirmed to SI.com.

Zizic just recently worked his way into the rotation, but took an accidental elbow to the head from Denver's Miles Plumlee on Saturday. Plumlee was celebrating a dunk.

Zizic, 23, has appeared in just 16 of the Cavs' first 40 game and is averaging 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds. He missed Monday's road game vs. the Lakers with what the team officially called an illness.

